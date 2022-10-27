PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL picks

Week Eight is already upon us. And I’m holding a nine-game lead.

I didn’t add to it last week. We split on four disagreements, going 9-5 each for the 14-game seventh weekend.

For the year, I’m at 66-41-1. MDS is 57-50-1.

This week, we disagree again on four games.

Ravens (-1) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Buccaneers can’t possibly be as bad as they’ve looked the last couple weeks, can they? I don’t think so, but I also don’t think they’re going to win on a short week when they have so much that needs fixing.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 23, Buccaneers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s difficult to accept that the Buccaneers aren’t very good. But they aren’t. And the Ravens are. The one question is whether they can hold a late lead.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23.

Broncos (+2.5) vs. Jaguars

MDS’s take: The Jaguars have been in every game, usually falling short at the end. This time they’ll pull through against a Broncos team that is going nowhere.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 16, Broncos 14.

Florio’s take: Will Nathaniel Hackett be left in London?

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 16, Broncos 13.

Panthers (+4.5) at Falcons

MDS’s take: Credit the Panthers and coach Steve Wilks for not quitting on the season when many thought they would last week. This week I think they’ll come back to earth as the Falcons win a game that is, surprisingly, important in the NFC South race.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 28, Panthers 17.

Florio’s take: I’m not ready to get off the Steve Wilks bandwagon just yet.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 24, Falcons 20.

Bears (+9.5) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: I liked the way the Bears changed their offense on Monday night to give Justin Fields more opportunities to run, but against a strong Cowboys defense I’m not sure the Bears will be able to do much of anything.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 17, Bears 10.

Florio’s take: The Bears went all in with extra time to beat the Pats. Do they have anything left on a short week to beat the Cowboys?

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 20, Bears 14.

Dolphins (-3.5) at Lions

MDS’s take: The Lions are cratering, and if they can’t turn things around soon, Dan Campbell’s seat is going to get awfully warm. I don’t see anything turning around this week.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 28, Lions 21.

Florio’s take: With Tua back, the Dolphins are finding their groove again.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Lions 17.

Cardinals (+3.5) at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Vikings may run away with the NFC North, which I don’t think anyone was expecting before the season. They’ll get another win on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Cardinals 21.

Florio’s take: Minnesota keeps finding a way to win late, as long as the Vikings can avoid a couple of pick sixes.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 28, Cardinals 24.

Raiders (-2) at Saints

MDS’s take: After an ugly start, I expect the Raiders to go on a bit of a run over the next few weeks, including winning their second in a row on Sunday in New Orleans.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 23, Saints 17.

Florio’s take: The Raiders have a chance to force their way into the playoff conversation. The Saints do, too, but only because their division is so bad.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 24, Saints 20.

Patriots (-1.5) at Jets

MDS’s take: The Jets are playing better than anyone expected, and their defense should do well against the struggling Patriots offense that still hasn’t identified its starting quarterback.

MDS’s pick: Jets 14, Patriots 13.

Florio’s take: Just when it feels like the Patriots are falling apart, they find a way to pull it together.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 17, Jets 14.

Steelers (+11) at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Eagles will run all over the Steelers as they keep the NFL’s only undefeated record intact.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 24, Steelers 10.

Florio’s take: Kenny Pickett needs more reps to work toward his ceiling. He’s got a long way to go to get there.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 31, Steelers 17.

Titans (-2) at Texans

MDS’s take: The Titans have taken a step backward from last season, but they’re still the class of the AFC South.

MDS’s pick: Titans 24, Texans 21.

Florio’s take: The Titans have a knack for quietly racking up wins while no one is looking.

Florio’s pick: Titans 28, Texans 20.

Commanders (+3) at Colts

MDS’s take: Taylor Heinicke vs. Sam Ehlinger. Can you feel the excitement?

MDS’s pick: Colts 10, Commanders 6.

Florio’s take: The business decision to put Matt Ryan on the bench may not go over well with the football players who want to win now.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 13, Colts 10.

49ers (-1.5) at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams’ offense has been awful this year, and I just can’t believe it’s going to continue this way. They’ll take a step forward and earn an important NFC West win.

MDS’s pick: Rams 24, 49ers 21.

Florio’s take: The Rams just don’t have the talent to compete with the 49ers, especially since the 49ers will be feeling desperate this weekend.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Rams 17.

Giants (+3) at Seahawks

MDS’s take: I keep picking against the 6-1 Giants and they keep proving me wrong. Let’s try it again.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 27, Giants 21.

Florio’s take: The Giants are good, but the Seahawks are good enough to pull New York’s record back toward reality.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Giants 20.

Packers (+11.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: Aaron Rodgers is a double-digit underdog for the first time, and with good reason: The Bills are far better than the Packers in all phases of the game.

MDS’s pick: Bills 31, Packers 17.

Florio’s take: The Green Bay spirit will be willing, but the Bills are just too strong.

Florio’s pick: Bills 42, Packers 10.

Bengals (-3.5) at Browns

MDS’s take: Joe Burrow is playing outstanding football, and the Bengals will keep pace in the two-team AFC North race by pounding the Browns.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 30, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are becoming less of a disappointment. The Browns are becoming more of one.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 35, Browns 20.

