PFT’s Week 5 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (4-0; No. 2): Fly, Eagles, Fly. Onward to Number One.

2. Bills (3-1; No. 3): Learning how to win close games now will help them win close games later. Like in January.

3. Chiefs (3-1; No. 6): Patrick Mahomes is the Harlem Globetrotters, and every defender he faces is the Washington Generals.

4. Packers (3-1; No. 4): They can’t keep playing like this, if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

5. Dolphins (3-1; No. 1): Can they win with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback?

6. Cowboys (3-1; No. 9): Cooper Rush is the Cowboys’ next Tony Romo, at a time when they don’t need another Tony Romo.

7. Buccaneers (2-2; No. 7): Sunday night’s game said more about the Chiefs than it did about the Buccaneers.

8. Bengals (2-2; No. 10): They’re gradually putting it all together.

9. Ravens (2-2; No. 8): Why did John Harbaugh go for the touchdown on fourth down? He can’t trust his defense.

10. Jaguars (2-2; No. 11): It’s rare to lose and climb, but the Jaguars more than held their own in Philly.

11. 49ers (2-2; No. 15): If they can play like this consistently, they can win it all.

12. Titans (2-2; No. 12): There’s still a weird vibe coming from this team, but they’re finally winning.

13. Rams (2-2; No. 5): Matthew Stafford probably has six or seven injuries that he’s keeping to himself.

14. Vikings (3-1; No. 16): In past years, the Vikings would find a way to lose close games. This year, they’re finding a way to win them.

15. Giants (3-1; No. 17): This won’t last if they don’t have a healthy quarterback.

16. Jets (2-2; No. 24): To finish their AFC North tour at 2-2 is one of the most impressive accomplishments of the season to date.

17. Falcons (2-2; No. 27): Could they actually win the NFC South?

18. Chargers (2-2; No. 19): Yes, they won. But it was another one of those “it’s always something” games that nearly saw a huge lead become a loss.

19. Browns (2-2; No. 13): With more games like Sunday, there won’t be a quarterback quandary in Week 13.

20. Broncos (2-2; No. 14): It’s definitely not going the way Broncos fans thought it would.

21. Cardinals (2-2; No. 23): The team that can’t finish needs to figure out how to get started.

22. Seahawks (2-2; No. 28): They wouldn’t be any better than 2-2 if they hadn’t traded Russell Wilson.

23. Bears (2-2; No. 22): The Bears feel like a team that at any given moment is on the verge of completely imploding.

24. Patriots (1-3; No. 20): In what very well could be Bill Belichick’s last visit to Lambeau Field, he almost pulled off a season-altering upset.

25. Colts (1-2-1; No. 18): The win over the Chiefs was an aberration.

26. Steelers (1-3; No. 21): When do the fans start chanting for Ben Roethlisberger?

27. Saints (1-3; No. 26): They nearly won a game against a solid team without plenty of their best players.

28. Panthers (1-3; No. 25): At least Matt Rhule will be home to light the Yule log.

29. Raiders (1-3; No. 31): Next Monday night at Kansas City will go a long way toward determining whether this team has any chance to contend in 2022.

30. Lions (1-3; No. 29): Low-scoring wins are way better than high-scoring losses.

31. Washington (1-3; No. 30): The next owner will have plenty of work to do.

32. Texans (0-3-1; No. 32): They’ve yet to be embarrassed, but at some point they need to win.

