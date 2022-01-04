PFT’s Week 18 2021 NFL power rankings

1. Packers (13-3, last week No. 1): Why would Aaron Rodgers ever want to leave a division he can continue to dominate, indefinitely?

2. Rams (12-4, No. 3): If they can win when they’re not playing well, they’ll blow opponents out when they finally do.

3. Buccaneers (12-4, No. 5): Without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, can the Bucs repeat?

4. Titans (11-5, No. 6): If they earn the bye and get Derrick Henry back, the Titans could be Super Bowl bound.

5. Chiefs (11-5, No. 2): They failed to adjust on either side of the ball in Cincinnati.

6. Bengals (10-6, No. 9): Get used to the Bengals in the playoffs, for years to come. Get ready for them to win a playoff game, for the first time in more than 30 years.

7. Cardinals (11-5, No. 11): The Cardinals desperately needed to prove to themselves and everyone else that they remember how to win.

8. Bills (10-6, No. 8): They need Devin Singletary to keep doing what he did on Sunday.

9. Cowboys (11-5, No. 4): Do they have a true signature win this year? Will they have one?

10. Patriots (10-6, No. 10): They’re being overlooked again, just in time to make everyone regret it.

11. Colts (9-7, No. 7): If the Colts can’t win in Jacksonville, they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

12. 49ers (9-7, No. 12): Trey Lance will need to play better on Sunday if the 49ers are going to beat L.A. again.

13. Eagles (9-7, No. 14): The Eagles can run the ball and play defense, which gives them a chance to beat anyone.

14. Chargers (9-7, No. 16): It shouldn’t be coming down to win and in for the Chargers.

15. Raiders (9-7, No. 19): It’s amazing that it’s coming down to win and in for the Raiders.

16. Dolphins (8-8, No. 13): Reignite the Deshaun Watson talk.

17. Ravens (8-8, No. 15): Could Tyler Huntley become an affordable alternative to Lamar Jackson?

18. Steelers (8-7-1, No. 20): They need to do everything they can to get Aaron Rodgers to want to come to Pittsburgh next season.

19. Saints (8-8, No. 21): But for the Week 16 COVID fiasco, they’d have a clear shot to the playoffs.

20. Browns (7-9, No. 17): A fresh start would be good for the Browns and for Baker Mayfield.

21. Vikings (7-9, No. 18): We’ll find out soon whether almost good enough is good enough for ownership.

22. Falcons (7-9, No. 22): They had a surprisingly strong season. Can they take the next step next year?

23. Broncos (7-9, No. 23): If they add a high-end veteran quarterback, they’ll be a force in 2022.

24. Seahawks (6-10, No. 26): What took them so long to figure out how to score 50 points?

25. Bears (6-10, No. 25): A dominant performance comes too little, too late.

26. Washington (6-10, No. 24): The FedEx Field collapsible railing is the perfect metaphor for everything about this team.

27. Panthers (5-11, No. 27): Fans should start referring to him as “Matt Rule,” since they want him to get the “h” out of here.

28. Texans (4-12, No. 28): Could Davis Mills be the best quarterback of the 2021 rookie class?

29. Jets (4-12, No. 29): Best-case scenario for Week 17 = play the Bucs tough, but ultimately don’t blow the shot at the No. 3 pick.

30. Giants (4-12, No. 30): If you have to say you’re not a clown show, you might be a clown show.

31. Lions (2-13-1, No. 31): They’ve got two more wins than many thought they’d have.

32. Jaguars (2-14, No. 32): Darrell Bevell didn’t do much to enhance his prospects of becoming the team’s next full-time head coach.

