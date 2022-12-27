PFT’s Week 17 2022 NFL power rankings

1. 49ers (11-4; No. 4): They would beat anyone in the NFL right now. If that doesn’t make them No. 1, what does?

2. Bills (12-3; No. 2): They haven’t lost since that rollercoaster ride against the Vikings. Maybe they won’t lose again.

3. Chiefs (12-3; No. 3): I still can’t shake the feeling that they’ll get back to the Super Bowl and win it.

4. Eagles (13-2; No. 1): Could they actually squander the No.1 seed?

5. Bengals (11-4; No. 5): Monday night’s game against the Bills means everything for the Bengals. And for the Bills.

6. Cowboys (11-4; No. 6): Can they stay consistent? That’s the real question for a team with a propensity to shoot itself in the foot.

7. Vikings (12-3; No. 7): At a certain point, it’s no longer luck.

8. Ravens (10-5; No. 9): They can shake things up in the AFC field.

9. Chargers (9-6; No. 10): If they fully unleash Justin Herbert, they can hang with anyone.

10. Jaguars (7-8; No. 14): No one should want to play them in the playoffs.

11. Dolphins (8-7; No. 8): Another decent season, another failure to make the playoffs.

12. Lions (7-8; No. 11): It was fun while it lasted. And it may not be over.

13. Giants (8-6-1; No. 12): They’re good enough to always keep things interesting.

14. Commanders (7-7-1; No. 13): It could be Carson Wentz time, with the playoffs on the line.

15. Steelers (7-8; No. 20): All of a sudden, a winning record doesn’t seem so crazy.

16. Packers (7-8; No. 22): No NFC playoff contender should want to see the Packers get in.

17. Patriots (7-8; No. 15): The end may not happen this year, but it’s getting closer.

18. Seahawks (7-8; No. 16): Geno Smith‘s recent dip in play could make it cheaper to keep him.

19. Titans (7-8; No. 17): They still haven’t won since a week before Thanksgiving.

20. Jets (7-8; No. 18): Hit the road, Zach, and don’t you come back no more no more no more no more.

21. Browns (6-9; No. 19): The up-and-down Browns are just about down and out.

22. Buccaneers (7-8; No. 23): If they get to the playoffs, they will be dangerous.

23. Panthers (6-9; No. 24): With each win, it’s getting harder for David Tepper to not hire Steve Wilks.

24. Saints (6-9; No. 25): Make Taysom Hill the full-time quarterback, please.

25. Raiders (6-9; No. 21): Derek Carr is the worst good quarterback in the league.

26. Rams (5-10; No. 27): Baker Mayfield is the best bad quarterback in the league.

27. Falcons (5-10; No. 26): For how long will Arthur Blank tolerate, “Hey, we’re not embarrassing ourselves”?

28. Cardinals (4-11; No. 29): Major questions need to be resolved, soon.

29. Bears (3-12; No. 30): But for Justin Fields, they might be winless.

30. Texans (2-11-1; No. 32): To their credit, they never give up.

31. Colts (4-10-1; No. 31): They should just give up.

32. Broncos (4-11; No. 28): They’ve officially given up.

