PFT’s Week 16 2022 NFL awards

The sixteenth week of the 2022 season was a weird one, with the bulk of the games on Christmas Eve and a first-ever trio of contests on Christmas. The games for the most part were’t extremely compelling (thanks in part to eight Saturday games played in really cold to freakin’ cold conditions), but there were still several exciting finishes and come-from-behind wins.

One of the most compelling endings happened in Minnesota, where kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 61-yard field goal as time expired to win the game, 27-24. But he doesn’t get an award, because we don’t have a special-teams category.

Maybe next year we will. For now, here are the five awards we’ve handed out all season on a weekly basis.

Offensive player of the week: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Patriots were on to Cincinnati. They probably wish they hadn’t been.

Burrow completed 28 passes in the first half alone, and 40 for the game — only five short of the all-time single game record.

The performance came against one of the greatest defensive minds of all time, at a time when his team was on the ropes. Burrow may have punched the Patriots through.

He finished with 375 yards and three touchdowns. The game became a lot closer than it should have been in the second half. Still, absent Burrow’s exploits, there’s a good chance the Bengals would not have picked up their eleventh win.

Other finalists: Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman, Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, Rams running back Cam Akers, Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Defensive player of the week: 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa is an absolute beast. Disruptive and productive and good enough to already have wrapped up the defensive player of the year award.

Bosa had two sacks, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in Sunday’s win over the Commanders.

The 49ers will go as far as Bosa takes them. And he can finally take them all the way to the top of the mountain.

Other finalists: Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, Bengals safety Vonn Bell, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Rookie of the week: Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The numbers weren’t spectacular for the game against the Raiders, but Pickett led the game-winning drive — and made the game-winning throw — on the night the Steelers celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and retired the number of the late Franco Harris.

It was a game the Steelers had to win, and the rookie helped make it happen.

While it remains to be seen where Pickett’s career goes, he’s done enough to create real hope for the future. And there’s still hope that the Steelers will finish on the right side of .500.

Other finalists: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones, Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson, Steelers receiver George Pickens, Rams cornerback Cobie Durant, Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.

Coach of the week: Panthers coach Steve Wilks.

David Tepper’s decision may be easier than he ever realized.

Wilks, stigmatized by being stuck in a no-win situation with the Cardinals in 2018, has done a great job with the Panthers, following the firing of Matt Rhule. On Saturday, Wilks and the Panthers threw a bucket of ice water on the Lions, making one of the hottest teams in the league look ordinary.

Wilks is anything but an ordinary coach. Maybe Tepper, who seems to be smitten with the idea of chasing a big name, should realize that he already has the right man for the job.

Remember, Tepper said Wilks can become the coach beyond 2022 if he does an “incredible” job. With each win, Wilks’s efforts are looking more and more incredible.

Other finalists: Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, Rams coach Sean McVay, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, Saints coach Dennis Allen, Texans coach Lovie Smith.

Play of the week: Patrick Mahomes‘s handstand touchdown run.

The best quarterback in the NFL keeps coming up with new ways to amaze.

Mahomes made another “panic mode” play on Saturday against the Seahawks, opting to scramble, turning on the jets, diving for the end zone, steadying himself with his left hand, and touching the ball against the pylon.

It was a risky move, to say the least. Lose his grip, and it could have been a touchback for the Seahawks, if the ball had gone out of bounds in the end zone.

But Mahomes has a way of making the incredible look ordinary, and nothing he does at this point surprises anyone. But it’s always fun to watch.

Other finalists: Vikings kicker Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal (we found a way to mention him); Steelers’ game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers‘s 48-yard touchdown catch, 49ers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud‘s 71-yard touchdown run, Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell’s forced fumble by Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s catch on third and 30, Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson’s 15-yard touchdown reception; Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones’s pick six; Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat’s pick six; Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle‘s 84-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

PFT’s Week 16 2022 NFL awards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk