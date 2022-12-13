PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (12-1; last week No. 1): Good news, they clinched a playoff berth. Better news, they don’t care.

2. Bills (10-3; No. 3): TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December.

3. Cowboys (10-3; No. 2): They can spin it all they want; it was embarrassing to be taken to the limit by a one-win team.

4. Chiefs (10-3; No. 4): Why do I feel like everything else is details, and that this is the team that will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy?

5. 49ers (9-4; No. 5): One too many injuries could keep this team from getting to where it wants to be.

6. Bengals (9-4; No. 7): First, Ohio. Next, the world.

7. Ravens (9-4; No. 9): Even with their top two quarterbacks injured, this team can win in December and January.

8. Vikings (10-3; No. 6): A blowout loss in the divisional round has never felt more certain.

9. Dolphins (8-5; No. 8): The season is at a crossroads, at a time when the road is taking them straight into Buffalo.

10. Patriots (7-6; No. 13): The stretch run may be more than this team can handle.

11. Seahawks (7-6; No. 10): It was fun while it lasted.

12. Commanders (7-5-1; No. 12): They’re built to make it to the playoffs, and to make some noise when they get there.

13. Giants (7-5-1; No. 11): It was fun while it lasted.

14. Chargers (7-6; No. 17): It can become fun, if it lasts.

15. Lions (6-7; No. 18): They’re still facing an uphill climb to get to the postseason, but they’re scaling the rock.

16. Titans (7-6; No. 14): It wasn’t much fun while it lasted.

17. Jets (7-6; No. 15): Even in defeat, Mike White earns more respect from teammates and opponents.

18. Buccaneers (6-7; No. 16): The flesh is willing, but the spirit is weak.

19. Panthers (5-8; No. 22): Steve Wilks is making it harder and harder for David Tepper to not hire him.

20. Jaguars (5-8; No. 25): The Week 18 visit from the Titans could be for the division title, somehow.

21. Browns (5-8; No. 19): The rest of the 2022 regular season is an extended 2023 preseason for Deshaun Watson.

22. Steelers (5-8; No. 20): I won’t give up on a Mike Tomlin team until there’s no path to the playoffs.

23. Falcons (5-8; No. 23): Falcons country, let’s Ridder.

24. Packers (5-8; No. 24): It could be Packers vs. Lions in Week 18 for a wild-card spot.

25. Rams (4-9; No. 29): Hollywood is the perfect place for a really great story that ultimately means nothing.

26. Raiders (5-8; No. 21): Will the Raiders keep Derek Carr? The next four games could answer that question.

27. Cardinals (4-9; No. 26): A horrible 2022 just became a potentially worse 2023.

28. Colts (4-8-1; No. 27): By playing Matt Ryan, they continue to gamble with $17 million.

29. Saints (4-9; No. 28): If they hadn’t choked last Monday night, they’d be in great shape right now.

30. Bears (3-10; No. 30): It’s spoiler season for the Bears.

31. Broncos (3-10; No. 31): When the Broncos slide down our chimney for a Christmas Day game, we’re all getting a lump of coal.

32. Texans (1-11-1; No. 32): When you have two quarterbacks, you have the first overall pick in the draft.

