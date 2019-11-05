PFT’s Week 10 power rankings

1. 49ers (8-0; last week No. 2): They finally got here. The question now becomes whether they will stay for long.

2. Saints (7-1; No. 3): They’re setting themselves up nicely for a third straight heartbreaking January exit.

3. Ravens (6-2; No. 5): How in the hell did they lose to the Browns?

4. Patriots (8-1; No. 1): The Ravens may have provided the next four opponents with a blueprint for beating New England, especially since each of them (Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs) has a mobile quarterback.

5. Seahawks (7-2; No. 6): MVP candidate Russell Wilson gets to make his case on a prime-time platform against an unbeaten team.

6. Bills (6-2; No. 8): They’re 2-0 in Super Bowl rematches this year, with a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII/XLVIII still looming.

7. Packers (7-2; No. 4): Early in the year, the defense showed up when the offense didn’t. Then, the offense showed up when the defense didn’t. On Sunday, nobody showed up.

8. Chiefs (6-3; No. 11): Andy Reid enters the coach of the year conversation, thanks to a masterful plan that helped Matt Moore outplay Kirk Cousins and company.

9. Texans (6-3; No. 12): For Bears fans, watching Deshaun Watson highlights now has a Clockwork Orange vibe to it.

10. Rams (5-3; No. 10): If they can’t win Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl XIV, the Rams may not get a chance to play for a potential spot in Super Bowl LIV.

11. Cowboys (5-3; No. 13): Things are falling together perfectly for an eventual loss in the divisional round.

12. Vikings (6-3; No. 7): Things are falling together perfectly for an eventual loss in Week 17 with a playoff berth riding on the outcome.

13. Eagles (5-4; No. 14): They’re improving, but how good can they be if they won’t have DeSean Jackson again this year?

14. Panthers (5-3; No. 15): A win at Lambeau Field would go a long way toward giving the Panthers a real shot at the playoffs.

15. Steelers (4-4; No. 17): Could the stench of September eventually yield to the Febreze of February?

16. Colts (5-3; No. 9): The Colts are sufficiently inconsistent to nearly lose to the Dolphins.

17. Raiders (4-4; No. 20): If the Raiders make the playoffs, they should name the coach of the year award after Jon Gruden.

18. Chargers (4-5; No. 21): Their drubbing of the Packers makes most of their losses inexcusable.

19. Jaguars (4-5; No. 16): Minshew Mania was sort of fun while it lasted.

20. Lions (3-4-1; No. 18): They keep finding new and exciting ways to lose games they could win.

21. Titans (4-5; No. 19): Write them off and they win; believe in them and they lose.

22. Broncos (3-6; No. 25): Another week, another backup quarterback with two first names defies expectations.

23. Bears (3-5; No. 23): “More like Falsebisky, am I right?”

24. Cardinals (3-5-1; No. 24): If this team was in any other division, they could be a potential playoff contender.

25. Buccaneers (2-6; No. 26): The Buccaneers finally return home; good seats will continue to be available.

26. Browns (2-6; No. 22): Good news — they finally get Kareem Hunt. Bad news — there’s still only one football.

27. Giants (2-7; No. 27): Danny Dimes now has a nickel’s worth of consecutive losses.

28. Dolphins (1-7; No. 32): Yes, they’re going to screw up a perfectly good tank job.

29. Falcons (1-7; No. 29): Plenty of people feel sorry for the Falcons. On Sunday, the Saints definitely will not.

30. Jets (1-7; No. 28): When Woody Johnson comes home, he’s going to fire everyone and bring back Rex Ryan, isn’t he?

31. Washington (1-8; No. 30): At least they have a damn good culture.

32. Bengals (0-8; No. 31): Being only two games behind the Browns through nine weeks would have sounded like a pretty good deal in August.