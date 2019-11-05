PFT’s Week 10 power rankings
1. 49ers (8-0; last week No. 2): They finally got here. The question now becomes whether they will stay for long.
2. Saints (7-1; No. 3): They’re setting themselves up nicely for a third straight heartbreaking January exit.
3. Ravens (6-2; No. 5): How in the hell did they lose to the Browns?
4. Patriots (8-1; No. 1): The Ravens may have provided the next four opponents with a blueprint for beating New England, especially since each of them (Eagles, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs) has a mobile quarterback.
5. Seahawks (7-2; No. 6): MVP candidate Russell Wilson gets to make his case on a prime-time platform against an unbeaten team.
6. Bills (6-2; No. 8): They’re 2-0 in Super Bowl rematches this year, with a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII/XLVIII still looming.
7. Packers (7-2; No. 4): Early in the year, the defense showed up when the offense didn’t. Then, the offense showed up when the defense didn’t. On Sunday, nobody showed up.
8. Chiefs (6-3; No. 11): Andy Reid enters the coach of the year conversation, thanks to a masterful plan that helped Matt Moore outplay Kirk Cousins and company.
9. Texans (6-3; No. 12): For Bears fans, watching Deshaun Watson highlights now has a Clockwork Orange vibe to it.
10. Rams (5-3; No. 10): If they can’t win Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl XIV, the Rams may not get a chance to play for a potential spot in Super Bowl LIV.
11. Cowboys (5-3; No. 13): Things are falling together perfectly for an eventual loss in the divisional round.
12. Vikings (6-3; No. 7): Things are falling together perfectly for an eventual loss in Week 17 with a playoff berth riding on the outcome.
13. Eagles (5-4; No. 14): They’re improving, but how good can they be if they won’t have DeSean Jackson again this year?
14. Panthers (5-3; No. 15): A win at Lambeau Field would go a long way toward giving the Panthers a real shot at the playoffs.
15. Steelers (4-4; No. 17): Could the stench of September eventually yield to the Febreze of February?
16. Colts (5-3; No. 9): The Colts are sufficiently inconsistent to nearly lose to the Dolphins.
17. Raiders (4-4; No. 20): If the Raiders make the playoffs, they should name the coach of the year award after Jon Gruden.
18. Chargers (4-5; No. 21): Their drubbing of the Packers makes most of their losses inexcusable.
19. Jaguars (4-5; No. 16): Minshew Mania was sort of fun while it lasted.
20. Lions (3-4-1; No. 18): They keep finding new and exciting ways to lose games they could win.
21. Titans (4-5; No. 19): Write them off and they win; believe in them and they lose.
22. Broncos (3-6; No. 25): Another week, another backup quarterback with two first names defies expectations.
23. Bears (3-5; No. 23): “More like Falsebisky, am I right?”
24. Cardinals (3-5-1; No. 24): If this team was in any other division, they could be a potential playoff contender.
25. Buccaneers (2-6; No. 26): The Buccaneers finally return home; good seats will continue to be available.
26. Browns (2-6; No. 22): Good news — they finally get Kareem Hunt. Bad news — there’s still only one football.
27. Giants (2-7; No. 27): Danny Dimes now has a nickel’s worth of consecutive losses.
28. Dolphins (1-7; No. 32): Yes, they’re going to screw up a perfectly good tank job.
29. Falcons (1-7; No. 29): Plenty of people feel sorry for the Falcons. On Sunday, the Saints definitely will not.
30. Jets (1-7; No. 28): When Woody Johnson comes home, he’s going to fire everyone and bring back Rex Ryan, isn’t he?
31. Washington (1-8; No. 30): At least they have a damn good culture.
32. Bengals (0-8; No. 31): Being only two games behind the Browns through nine weeks would have sounded like a pretty good deal in August.