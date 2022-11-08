PFT’s Week 10 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (8-0; last week No. 1): Well, there’s no longer any debate as to whether the Bills should be in this spot.

2. Vikings (7-1; No. 5): It probably won’t last, but they’ve earned it one win at a time.

3. Chiefs (6-2; No. 3): They’re lucky they didn’t fall after a lackluster performance against a team starting an overmatched rookie quarterback.

4. Cowboys (6-2; No. 4): Could OBJ help take America’s Team back to the promised land?

5. Bills (6-2; No. 2): Beating the Chiefs in October won’t mean anything in January if they sleepwalk their way through games they should easily win.

6. Giants (6-2; No. 6): With two games still to play against the Eagles, they can make things interesting in the division and in the conference.

7. Ravens (6-3; No. 7): They’ve become one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

8. Seahawks (6-3; No. 9): Geno Smith, comeback player of the year, MVP, or both?

9. Dolphins (6-3; No. 10): The defense needs more work. The offense doesn’t.

10. Jets (6-3; No. 11): It’s another signature win in a year that already has more than a few of them.

11. 49ers (4-4; No. 12): Forget about the record. If enough of their core players stay healthy, they easily could end up in the Super Bowl.

12. Patriots (5-4; No. 13): Well, Bill Belichick finally got his revenge on Frank Reich for Super Bowl LII.

13. Chargers (5-3; No. 14): In a game between two teams that don’t seem to want to win, someone still had to.

14. Titans (5-3; No. 8): From Sunday (vs. Broncos) to Thursday (at Green Bay), we’ll learn a lot about this team.

15. Bengals (5-4; No. 15): They have the same record they had through nine games last year.

16. Buccaneers (4-5; No. 19): If they win the division, no team in the NFC will want to face them in the postseason.

17. Falcons (4-5; No. 16): On one hand, they’re close. On the other hand, they have a very long way to go.

18. Commanders (4-5; No. 17): Despite the loss, Taylor Heinicke may have wrested the job from Carson Wentz.

Story continues

19. Browns (3-5; No. 21): Three more games to go until everything changes in Cleveland.

20. Rams (3-5; No. 20): They won their Super Bowl on credit, and the bill has quickly come due.

21. Bears (3-6; No. 22): They’ve figured out how to use Justin Fields, which may allow them to figure out how to take over the NFC North, as soon as 2023.

22. Packers (3-6; No. 18): This cheese has gotten moldy.

23. Cardinals (3-6; No. 23): Well, they won’t have to worry about having a good record evaporate down the stretch again.

24. Saints (3-6; No. 25): Alvin Kamara may be wishing he’d been traded.

25. Broncos (3-5; No. 26): It won’t be any easier for Nathaniel Hackett over the final half of the season.

26. Jaguars (3-6; No. 28): They’re just good enough to stay on the fringes of the conversation.

27. Lions (2-6; No. 32): Kneecaps are easier to bite when they’re made of room-temperature gouda.

28. Panthers (2-7; No. 27): Baker Mayfield should have stayed in Cleveland.

29. Steelers (2-6; No. 29): Dr. Oz is still waiting for the game to start.

30. Raiders (2-6; No. 30): Josh McDaniels could be the latest coordinator who is good enough at that job to keep getting promoted to a job he can’t do.

31. Texans (1-6-1; No. 31): Two teams in the same division are racing to the bottom.

32. Colts (3-5-1; No. 24): It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so sad.

PFT’s Week 10 2022 NFL power rankings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk