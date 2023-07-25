The PFT top ten coaches for 2023

Over the past couple of weeks, we counted down (or up) the top ten coaches in the NFL, entering the 2023 season.

But it occurred to me that we did not put them all in one spot. So now we will.

Here they are, with links to the stories posted as to each and every coach.

1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

2. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

3. Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

4. Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

5. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

6. Broncos coach Sean Payton.

7. Rams coach Sean McVay.

8. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

9. Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

10. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

That's it. We'll do it again next year. If I don't forget.