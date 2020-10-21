Before the NFL issues its far more official awards for NFC and AFC offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, and special-teams player of the week, consider the official PFT PM selections in four categories, with apologies to the most deserving kickers or punters of the week.

Every Tuesday, MDS, Charean Williams, and I recognize the best offensive player, defensive player, rookie, and coach for the week that most recently was.

There continues to be no statue, cash prize, or anything other than the satisfaction that goes with knowing that we noticed the best performances in those categories, and decided to fill a segment of our afternoon show on Peacock by pointing them out.

And then to use the video to check the box on another blurb posted here.

Done, and done.

PFT PM’s Week Six awards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk