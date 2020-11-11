Every Tuesday, we take a look back at the football weekend that was, and we name winners of four different awards: offensive player of the week, defensive player of the week, rookie of the week, and coach of the week.

The awards debut on PFT PM, streaming on Peacock at 5:00 p.m. ET every weekday. If you missed them, you can catch them in the attached video.

So check it out, and congratulations to the winners. To the losers, sorry, but there will not be a recount or a revote or a re-anything.

It’s the PFT PM Week 9 2020 awards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk