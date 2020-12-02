You know the drill by now. Or at least you should.

Every Tuesday, MDS, Charean Williams, and I hand out awards for the offensive player of the week, the defensive player of the week, the rookie of the week, and the coach of the week during PFT PM.

The full segment appears in the attached video.

There are no cash prizes. No trophies. No anything, other than the satisfaction that comes from the recognition.

PFT PM returns tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch us during halftime of the Ravens-Steelers game. Or do a two-screen thing. Or watch us after the game.

It’s the PFT PM Week 12 awards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk