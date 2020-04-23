PFT’s one, and only, 2020 mock draft

Mock drafts are like opinions, assholes, and corpse lilies. Everybody has one (except the corpse lily), and they all stink.

And now that I’ve gotten your attention, here’s our stinky mock draft, made even smellier by virtue of the fact that the absence of Pro Day workouts kept scouts and coaches and General Managers from passing around information that helps create a consensus as to who should or shouldn’t be among the first 32 players taken.

Much of the pre-draft process is about CYA. And there’s no better way to CYA than to point to the widespread groupthink reflected in the various media mock drafts, most of which are shaped not by film study by supposed draft experts but by what scouts and coaches and General Managers tell those crafting the drafts.

So instead of taking a bunch of time to track down and harmonize and homogenize a consensus in a year when one hasn’t developed like it usually does, I’ve turned over the process to a proven executive whose name would be instantly recognized, and whose opinion would have much more credibility than mine or anyone else’s currently in the media.

Thus, if you like it, credit the unnamed expert. If you don’t like it, blame the unnamed expert. Either way, here it is.

1. Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU.

2. Washington: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State.

3. Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State.

4. Giants: Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville.

5. Dolphins: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa.

6. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon.

7. Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn.

8. Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama.

9. Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson.

10. Browns: Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia.

11. Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama.

12. Raiders: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida.

13. 49ers (from Colts): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma.

14. Buccaneers: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma.

15. Broncos: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.

16. Falcons: K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU.

17. Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

18. Dolphins (from Steelers): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama.

19. Raiders (from Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama.

20. Jacksonville (from Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina.

21. Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.

22. Vikings (from Bills): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU.

23. Patriots: Austin Jackson, OL, USC.

24. Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

25. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama.

26. Dolphins (from Texans): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU.

27. Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State.

28. Ravens: Laviska Shinault, WR, Colorado.

29. Titans: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.

30. Packers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama.

31. 49ers: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn.

32. Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU.

