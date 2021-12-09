PFT’s NFL Week 14 2021 picks

I’m chipping away.

Down three entering Week 13, the one disagreement went my way when the Washington Football Team beat the Raiders.

I went 10-4 for the weeks. MDS went 9-5.

For the year, I’m now at 119-74-1. MDS is 122-71-1. He’s up three games.

This week, we disagree on four games. For all picks, scroll away.

Steelers (+3) at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Vikings’ loss to the Lions looked to me like the kind of game that could send a season into a tailspin. I’ll pick the Steelers to go to Minnesota and pull the upset.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 24, Vikings 21.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are dead men walking. The Vikings are dead men running. Advantage Vikings.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 27, Steelers 23.

Raiders (+8.5) at Chiefs

MDS’s take: The Chiefs’ defense has made a dramatic turnaround this season, and they’ll continue to play well as Derek Carr has a rough day.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 20, Raiders 13.

Florio’s take: It’s getting closer and closer to the last chance for the Raiders. They’ll try their damnedest, but Andy Reid remains the far better coach than Rich Bisaccia. Also, the Chiefs still remember the post-game victory lap the Raiders made around Arrowhead Stadium last year.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 34, Raiders 20.

Saints (-5.5) at Jets

MDS’s take: The Saints are still in contention for a wild card, and I think they’re going to look better than people expect over the final month of the season.

MDS’s pick: Saints 27, Jets 17.

Florio’s take: Best way to end a five-game losing? Play the Jets.

Florio’s pick: Saints 24, Jets 13.

49ers (+1.5) at Bengals

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are very much in the playoff race in their respective conferences, but I trust the Bengals a little more to play well consistently down the stretch.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 24, 49ers 17.

Florio’s take: The up-and-down Bengals will be up again this week. Before down. Before up.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 23, 49ers 20.

Jaguars (+9) at Titans

MDS’s take: The Jaguars are a mess, and I see no signs at all that Urban Meyer has made progress in his first season. The Titans take this one easily.

MDS’s pick: Titans 28, Jaguars 13.

Florio’s take: The Titans already got embarrassed at home by an inferior division rival at home. It can’t happen twice. Can it?

Florio’s pick: Titans 31, Jaguars 7.

Ravens (+2.5) at Browns

MDS’s take: The Ravens had been favored against the Browns in each of their last eight games, but this time it’s the Browns who are the favorites. I like the Ravens to pull the upset.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 21, Browns 20.

Florio’s take: The Browns benefit from the bye, especially against a Ravens team that is losing the war of attrition.

Florio’s pick: Browns 19, Ravens 16.

Falcons (+2.5) at Panthers

MDS’s take: I don’t see either of these teams as a serious wild card contender, but the Panthers are the better team top to bottom.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 24, Falcons 20.

Florio’s take: Something strange is going on with the Panthers. And that’s enough for me to pick the Falcons.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 27, Panthers 20.

Cowboys (-4) at Washington

MDS’s take: Washington could make the NFC East race very interesting with a win, but I think Dak Prescott takes care of business.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 30, Washington 20.

Florio’s take: Throw the stone, Ron Rivera. The two-time coach of the year moves toward his possible third award.

Florio’s pick: Washington 24, Cowboys 21.

Seahawks (-7.5) at Texans

MDS’s take: Neither of these teams is a playoff contender, but the Seahawks are playing a lot harder than the Texans are.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 24, Texans 13.

Florio’s take: Seattle could make the fringes of the wild-card chase interesting.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 30, Texans 16.

Lions (+7.5) at Broncos

MDS’s take: One win is enough for this Lions team.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 23, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The Broncos may not make it to the playoffs, but they’ve still got a few wins left in them.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 28, Lions 24.

Giants (+10) at Chargers

MDS’s take: The Chargers can be wildly consistent not just week to week but within a single game. But with the Giants possibly starting Jake Fromm at quarterback, I can’t imagine the Chargers not dominating this one.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 30, Giants 10.

Florio’s take: The Chargers could be missing several key players. That would make a difference against most other teams.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 30, Giants 17.

Bills (+3.5) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Bills need this one, and I’m tempted to pick the desperate team to pull the upset. But I just think Buffalo has too many flaws right now that the Bucs can exploit.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Bills 21.

Florio’s take: The Bills are on the verge of imploding.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Bills 20.

Bears (+12) at Packers

MDS’s take: Chicago is playing out the last days of the Matt Nagy era, and I have a hard time seeing the Bears keeping this one close.

MDS’s pick: Packers 34, Bears 14.

Florio’s take: Aaron Rodgers can’t lose to that which he owns.

Florio’s pick: Packers 31, Bears 17.

Rams (+2) at Cardinals

MDS’s take: The Cardinals can’t mathematically clinch the NFC West this week, but they can basically put it away with a win on Monday night. I think they’ll do it.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 27, Rams 20.

Florio’s take: The Cardinals want to be doubted. I decline to do so.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Rams 21.

