PFT’s NFL Week 11 2022 picks

Titans (+3) at Packers

MDS’s take: I’m not ready to throw dirt on the Packers just yet, and after Sunday’s win over the Cowboys I think they’re going to go on a little run here and put themselves in playoff contention.

MDS’s pick: Packers 24, Titans 17.

Florio’s take: Run and stop the run will be the formula tonight. Advantage, Titans.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Packers 17.

Bears (+3) at Falcons

MDS’s take: Justin Fields has become perhaps the most exciting player in the NFL, but he’s still not a good enough passer, and the Falcons will win a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Falcons 14, Bears 13.

Florio’s take: The NFL’s new Mike Vick goes to the town where Vick got started and emerges with a much-needed win.

Florio’s pick: Bears 28, Falcons 24.

Browns (+8) at Bills

MDS’s take: On what promises to be a snowy day in Buffalo, I think we’re looking at a close and low-scoring game but one the Bills should ultimately win.

MDS’s pick: Bills 16, Browns 13.

Florio’s take: The Bills need to re-establish themselves, before it’s too late.

Florio’s pick: Bills 31, Browns 20.

Eagles (-7) at Colts

MDS’s take: Jeff Saturday surprised people in his first game as the Colts’ head coach on Sunday, and then the Eagles surprised people by dropping their first game of the season on Monday. But no surprises are coming in this one.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 27, Colts 17.

Florio’s take: Jeff Saturday will quickly realize these aren’t the Raiders. That said, Indy has enough to cover the seven-point spread.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 20, Colts 16.

Jets (+3) at Patriots

MDS’s take: All four AFC East teams are in playoff contention, which makes this a big game. Look for the Patriots’ defense to play well against Zach Wilson as New England wins.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 20, Jets 14.

Florio’s take: The Pats keep getting better and better.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 23, Jets 17.

Rams (+4.5) at Saints

MDS’s take: The Rams have been a major disappointment as the defending Super Bowl champions, and without Cooper Kupp I just don’t think their offense is going to have much life in New Orleans.

MDS’s pick: Saints 17, Rams 14.

Florio’s take: Matthew Stafford may be back, but the absence of Cooper Kupp will make it even harder for a dysfunctional offense to function properly.

Florio’s pick: Saints 21, Rams 17.

Lions (+3) at Giants

MDS’s take: The Lions are on a two-game winning streak and I’m tempted to pick the upset here, but the Giants have shown a knack for coming through late in close games, and I think they’ll do it once again.

MDS’s pick: Giants 21, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: Somehow, some way, the Giants keep rolling.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Lions 17.

Panthers (+13) at Ravens

MDS’s take: Lamar Jackson should have a big game against an overmatched Panthers defense and the Ravens should cruise.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 35, Panthers 17.

Florio’s take: Big lead for Ravens. Garbage-time scores for Panthers. Baltimore continues to prove its Super Bowl chops.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 35, Panthers 21.

Commanders (-3) at Texans

MDS’s take: The Commanders have won four of their last five, and they’ll make it five of six with a win over a Texans team that just isn’t competitive.

MDS’s pick: Commanders 24, Texans 16.

Florio’s take: I was thinking about picking the upset here until I remembered that Lovie Smith, then coach of the Bears, fired Ron Rivera as defensive coordinator of the team for which he played. Ron won’t forget, and he won’t blow the chance to stick it to Lovie.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 21, Texans 14.

Raiders (+2.5) at Broncos

MDS’s take: This year’s two most disappointing first-year coaches square off in Denver, and I think Nathaniel Hackett will get an important win while Josh McDaniels suffers yet another close loss.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 17, Raiders 10.

Florio’s take: As Nathaniel Hackett said, somebody has to win. Even if nobody deserves to.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 16, Raiders 13.

Cowboys (-1.5) at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Vikings have the better record, but the Cowboys are the better team. They’ll prove it in Minnesota.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 24, Vikings 17.

Florio’s take: The Vikings have become the ultimate find-a-way team for 2022.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Cowboys 27.

Bengals (-4) at Steelers

MDS’s take: The Steelers eked out an overtime win when these teams met in Week One, but the Bengals will win easily this time.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 31, Steelers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s hard to overlook the Steelers, but the Bengals realize the stakes. Also, those all-white uniforms are too awesome to not give them an edge.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 20, Steelers 17.

Chiefs (-5.5) at Chargers

MDS’s take: Patrick Mahomes is on his way toward another MVP award, and the Chargers just aren’t playing at the level a team with their talent should. I like the Chiefs to win this one and put more distance between themselves and the rest of the AFC West.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 30, Chargers 20.

Florio’s take: Kansas City keeps getting better and better. The Chargers keep spinning their wheels in the mud.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 35, Chargers 27.

49ers (-8) vs. Cardinals

MDS’s take: This year’s Mexico City game matches a 49ers team that has exceeded expectations and a Cardinals team that has fallen short of expectations. I don’t like the Cardinals’ chances of scoring much against a good 49ers defense.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 20, Cardinals 10.

Florio’s take: The 49ers are gradually finding their groove, on both sides of the ball.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 28, Cardinals 13.

