PFT’s NFL Week 10 2021 picks

Chaos is good for football. It’s not good for those who prognosticate on football.

I bottomed out, with six of 14 games right. MDS went 8-6, narrowing the gap to one game, with half the 2021 contests played.

For the year, I’m at 85-51. MDS is now 84-52.

This week, we disagree on three games. For both of our picks, keep on scrolling.

Ravens (-7.5) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: I don’t think it much matters whether Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett starts at quarterback for the Dolphins. Either way, this is just not a good team, and the Ravens should win handily.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 27, Dolphins 14.

Florio’s take: The Dolphins have gotten their win for the month.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 34, Dolphins 13.

Jaguars (+10.5) at Colts

MDS’s take: The Jaguars played their best game of the season, by far, last week against the Bills. I don’t see them winning in Indianapolis, but they’ll keep it closer than most people think.

MDS’s pick: Colts 20, Jaguars 17.

Florio’s take: Was it an aberration or the start of a trend for the Jaguars on Sunday? It won’t be easy to win at Indy, but the spread seems too large.

Florio’s pick: Colts 27, Jaguars 20.

Browns (+1) at Patriots

MDS’s take: This game could have major ramifications in the AFC playoff race, and I believe the Patriots are going to show they’re real contenders with a big win.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 27, Browns 17.

Florio’s take: It would be great if the Patriots had OBJ for this one. New England can likely pull this one off without him.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 24, Browns 20.

Falcons (+10) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: A week ago I would have said the Cowboys were far superior to the Falcons. It didn’t look that way on Sunday, so now I’ll say the Cowboys are only slightly superior to the Falcons.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 23, Falcons 20.

Florio’s take: Week Nine was Correction Sunday. Week 10 will be Resurrection Sunday.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Falcons 20.

Bills (-13) at Jets

MDS’s take: Whoever is starting at quarterback, the Bills’ defense is going to give him a tough day.

MDS’s pick: Bills 24, Jets 13.

Florio’s take: The Jets are about to get sucked into a supersonic engine.

Florio’s pick: Bills 41, Jets 21.

Saints (+3) at Titans

MDS’s take: The Titans’ offense is just fine without Derrick Henry, as Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will keep things rolling.

MDS’s pick: Titans 27, Saints 17.

Florio’s take: Alvin Kamara‘s knee injury becomes a big problem for a Saints team that already has lost its starting quarterback. The Titans are in an impressive groove, winning five in a row and making a real run at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Florio’s pick: Titans 24, Saints 20.

Buccaneers (-10) at Washington

MDS’s take: Washington is one of the league’s more disappointing teams, and even in the NFC, where a mediocre team is sure to make the playoffs, I don’t see Washington getting there. Tampa Bay cruises.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 34, Washington 17.

Florio’s pick: The Bucs were unstoppable after their bye in 2020. With the top seed in their sights, they won’t stumble as they make their push to lay the foundation for two in a row.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 38, Washington 24.

Lions (+9.5) at Steelers

MDS’s take: Ben Roethlisberger has not been good this season, but he’s been a whole lot better than Jared Goff.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 24, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: The Steelers surely will hear it all week from Mike Tomlin after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 31, Lions 17.

Vikings (+2.5) at Chargers

MDS’s take: Both of these teams are inconsistent and hard to figure out, and on nothing more than a hunch I’ll say the Vikings win this one.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 24, Chargers 17.

Florio’s take: The Vikings are unraveling, one week at a time.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 38, Vikings 34.

Panthers (+10.5) at Cardinals

MDS’s take: Panthers backup P.J. Walker starting in place of Sam Darnold won’t make much of a difference because Darnold was playing like a backup. The Cardinals will cruise either way.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 27, Panthers 10.

Florio’s take: Don’t look now, but David Tepper could decide to do with his coach what he’s been doing with his quarterbacks.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Panthers 13.

Seahawks (+4.5) at Packers

MDS’s take: With Russell Wilson back and the defense playing a little better, the Seahawks will pull off a surprise in Green Bay.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 20, Packers 17.

Florio’s take: The Seahawks haven’t won in Green Bay since 1999. Aaron Rodgers will channel his frustration or whatever into delivering a win and once again silencing the suddenly-expanding throng of haters.

Florio’s pick: Packers 28, Seahawks 21.

Eagles (+2.5) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith are showing great chemistry, and I think they’ll have a big game in Denver.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Broncos 21.

Florio’s take: The Broncos find themselves in the unlikely position of contending for the AFC West crown.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Eagles 20.

Chiefs (-2.5) at Raiders

MDS’s take: The AFC West is wide open, and I think the Chiefs may win it even though they really have not been a good football team at all this season.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 27, Raiders 24.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs, slowly but surely, are getting their legs back under them.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 31, Raiders 24.

Rams (-4) at 49ers

MDS’s take: The Rams won’t lay an egg two weeks in a row, and they’ll deliver a big blow to the 49ers’ playoff hopes.

MDS’s pick: Rams 28, 49ers 21.

Florio’s take: Both teams are desperate to win this one. The edge goes to the better overall team.

Florio’s pick: Rams 31, 49ers 24.

