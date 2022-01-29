PFT: NFL team to interview Jim Harbaugh

Just when it appeared that everything was wrapping up when it came to NFL teams and the potential courtship of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, another team has reportedly entered the fray.

The big opening to watch has long been the Las Vegas Raiders, as Harbaugh got his coaching start with the franchise when it was still in Oakland and is close with the Davis family. However, it appears that the Raiders are targeting New England Patriots offensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels for the open position.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, an imprint of NBC, the Minnesota Vikings will reportedly interview the Wolverines head coach for its current vacancy.

Per source, the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/weN74wPLgj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2022

Whether or not this amounts to anything remains unseen, but it’s something to monitor until Harbaugh either signs his offered Michigan extension or signs elsewhere.

