PFT’s NFL 2022 executive of the year: Howie Roseman

After the 2021 season, the Eagles were in an interesting spot.

The club had gone 9-8 in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach, falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Buccaneers. Jalen Hurts was solid in his first full season as a starter, tossing 16 touchdown passes while also rushing for 10 scores.

But Philadelphia needed some clear improvements to get to the top of the NFC.

General Manager Howie Roseman made some very effective moves and now the Eagles are the conference’s top seed at 14-3. That’s why Roseman is PFT’s 2022 executive of the year.

Philadelphia brought back veterans like center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. But the club also signed free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick, who finished with a team-high 16.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 26 quarterback hits.

But the biggest move came on draft night, when the Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick in the first round and a third-round pick to the Titans for receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown — who agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with Philadelphia upon the trade — was everything the team needed to improve its passing game. He finished the regular season with 88 catches for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns. He was the perfect complement to second-year receiver DeVonta Smith, who caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards with seven TDs.

While the Brown trade was plenty impactful, the Eagles never stopped trying to improve. They also acquired safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in late August for a pair of draft picks. They traded for edge rusher Robert Quinn in late October. And they signed defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh in mid-November to beef up the middle of the defense.

The Eagles still have work to do to win their second Super Bowl of Roseman’s tenure. But he has set the team up very well to do so this season.

There were other executives who had a strong 2022. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach traded away Tyreek Hill but still put in place skill players around quarterback Patrick Mahomes that allowed Kansas City to finish No. 1 in both total yards and points scored. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes selected Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 draft and traded away T.J. Hockenson to a division rival and still had the Lions on the verge of a postseason berth. Minnesota first-year G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had the foresight to not tear down the Vikings’ roster and the club finished 13-4. 49ers G.M. John Lynch helped bring in seventh-round pick Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. And Seahawks G.M. John Schneider traded quarterback Russell Wilson for a bounty of picks and re-signed Geno Smith, who then set several franchise single-season passing records.

