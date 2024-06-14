PFT’s Mike Florio sounds off on Falcons’ tampering violations

The Atlanta Falcons landed one of the top available players on the opening day of free agency, signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. While the Minnesota Vikings attempted to retain Cousins, the Falcons’ offer was too enticing for the veteran QB to pass up.

However, Cousins’ comments after signing with Atlanta led some to believe the team broke the NFL’s tampering rules during his free-agent recruitment.

“I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR. I’m thinking, we got good people here,” said Cousins during his introductory press conference.

After a long investigation, the Falcons were found guilty of tampering with Cousins and two other players (Charlie Woerner and Darnell Mooney). These violations resulted in the NFL docking a 2025 fifth-round pick from Atlanta and making the organization pay a $250,000 fine.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was also fined $50,000 for his role in the violations. While teams are allowed to negotiate with players prior to the start of free agency, these conversations cannot involve the player directly but rather a certified agent or representative.

The NFL found that the violations committed by the Falcons were logistical and administrative, including “discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

Mike Florio, the creator of NBC’s “Pro Football Talk” program, had a different opinion on the NFL’s handling of the tampering violations:

“Why would Falcons talk directly to players about travel arrangements and risk tampering violation when they were already legally talking to their agents and could have just done it through them? Hint: They weren’t talking about travel arrangements.”

There’s no evidence to show anything other than travel arrangements being discussed, but it is somewhat naive to think that nothing else comes up during these conversations. Florio even noted that another unnamed team executive sees it as the cost of doing business and indirectly said it will be in their back pocket for future free agents.

“Said a high-level executive with another team about the Falcons’ tampering punishment: “If I can land the top QB in free agency for a fifth-round pick and $250K, I’ll sign up for that any day,” stated Florio on a followup post on Twitter.

While Florio’s comments come off as bitter, he may have a point. Perhaps Atlanta created the blueprint for how to secure a top free agent while only getting a slap on the wrist for tampering.

If Cousins can lead the Falcons to the playoffs and beyond this season, the team certainly won’t be upset about losing a fifth-round pick in 2025 and an extra $250,000.

