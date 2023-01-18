PFT’s Mike Florio: Sean Payton, Tom Brady teaming up in Carolina ‘makes a lot of sense’

The Carolina Panthers need a new head coach and a new starting quarterback. So, why not just go for two of the greatest of all-time?

Simple, right?

Well, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes it is—at least for Sean Payton and Tom Brady. Florio says that the dream pairing makes “a lot of sense,” and it’s Panthers owner David Tepper that could help facilitate it.

He opines:

“Enter the Panthers. The last to officially join the Payton chase, Carolina has a very good defense, very good receivers, a solid running game, and an offensive line good enough to make it all go. “They also have an owner who has been desperate for a great coach and a franchise quarterback. Even though Brady would be a short-term option, he’d fill the stadium and create a ton of excitement. “Also, the NFC South currently is, to put it simply, not good. The Panthers would instantly become the favorites to win the division. They could fatten up their record enough to become one of the top seeds, especially with the schedule rotation having them face the teams of the AFC South and NFC North in 2023.”

Payton and Brady already explored the possibility of teaming up once, in an effort that left the Miami Dolphins without a pair of draft picks. The Dolphins, who violated NFL tampering rules, communicated with the two while they were still under their contracts with the Saints and New England Patriots, respectively.

But now, there’s no need for tampering. With Payton scheduled to interview for Carolina later this week and Brady set to hit free agency, the Panthers would be all clear to try and make that dream a reality.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire