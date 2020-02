PFT’s Free Agent Top 100

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2020 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted and restricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

2. Saints quarterback Drew Brees

3. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

4. Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones

5. Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper

6. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

7. Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston

8. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

9. Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett

10. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris

11. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

12. Seahawks edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

13. Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones

14. Washington guard Brandon Scherff

15. Vikings safety Anthony Harris

16. Broncos safety Justin Simmons

17. 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead

18. Patriots guard Joe Thuney

19. Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton

20. Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

21. Bengals receiver A.J. Green

22. Titans running back Derrick Henry

23. Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin

24. Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler

25. Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon

26. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (restricted)

27. Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo

28. Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree

29. Jets receiver Robby Anderson

30. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry

31. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper

32. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry

33. Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader

34. Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

35. Titans cornerback Logan Ryan

36. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

37. Patriots safety Devin McCourty

38. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes

39. Patriots defensive end Kyle Van Noy

40. Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn

41. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon

42. Buccaneers receiver Breshad Perriman

43. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert

44. Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga

45. Giants defensive end Leonard Williams

46. Rams defensive end Michael Brockers

47. Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed

48. Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce

49. Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins

50. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson

51. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake

52. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota

53. Browns safety Damarious Randall

54. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

55. Lions guard Graham Glasgow

56. Cowboys receiver Randall Cobb

57. Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris

58. Colts tight end Eric Ebron

59. Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez

60. Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

61. Texans cornerback Bradley Roby

62. Saints cornerback Eli Apple

63. Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

64. 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders

65. Panthers safety Tre Boston

66. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith

67. Broncos center Connor McGovern

68. Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller

69. Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters

70. Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander

71. Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

72. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

73. Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe

74. Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson

75. Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams

76. Falcons edge rusher Vic Beasley

77. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby

78. Saints safety Vonn Bell

79. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

80. Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat

81. Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins

82. Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy

83. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

84. Chargers safety Adrian Phillips

85. Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi

86. Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham

87. Raiders safety Karl Joseph

88. Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata

89. Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard

90. Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai

91. Falcons outside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell

92. Giants defensive end Markus Golden

93. Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings

94. Texans running back Carlos Hyde

95. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (restricted)

96. Packers cornerback Tramon Williams

97. Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor

98. Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

99. Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski

100. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth