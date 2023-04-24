PFT Draft: Team likely to surprise us in NFL draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they think will make us say "woah" this weekend in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Emoni Bates was once viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Now he is projected as a likely second-round selection.
The Grizzlies are in need of a win in Game 4.
According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”
Oladipo went down in the fourth quarter of Miami's first-round playoff win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
"Never give up on your dream, man."
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
The NBA's review reportedly found no need for an additional penalty after Brooks was ejected with a flagrant two foul on Saturday night.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Alabama has concluded its spring football game, but the race to replace Bryce Young remains up in the air.
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.
Brooks calling out James put the target on the team’s collective backs. They should’ve been prepared for an all-out, emotional blitz from the Lakers who were bent on capitalizing on the moment.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
The second season of "Welcome to Wrexham" is going to get a happy ending.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Here are the ins and outs of New York's suffocating and decisive victory Friday night.