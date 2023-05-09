PFT Draft: Players crucial to developing young QBs
From Colts G Quenton Nelson to Packers WR Christian Watson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which offensive players will have the biggest roles in the development of their young QBs.
From Colts G Quenton Nelson to Packers WR Christian Watson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which offensive players will have the biggest roles in the development of their young QBs.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his in-season Shuffle Up series by gauging how the catcher position stacks up.
Andy Behrens has his latest six-pack of stats to help us navigate the MLB landscape, beginning with a ridiculous K total from a dominant pitching prospect.
The A's have been dragging their feet, and now have less than 30 days to get their tax proposal to the Nevada Legislature.
Luck remains off limits.
That the Heat now sit just one victory away from their third Eastern Conference finals berth in the last four years isn’t an outcome many predicted coming off a regular season that saw them win a modest 44 games with a 25th-ranked offense and a negative point differential.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout Game 4.
Lonnie Walker dropped all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter Monday night to fend off a Stephen Curry triple-double.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don sets you up for Week 6 with some pickups to consider.
Jokić was assessed a technical foul after the incident.
Gragson was upset after Chastain had pushed his car into the wall earlier in the race.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
The nail-biter came down to a game-winner from James Harden, who scored 42 points.