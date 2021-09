PFT’s 2021 season predictions

In this article:

It’s that time again. The season is beginning, so we fast forward to the end.

Here are the PFT staff picks for playoff trees, playoff outcomes, and Super Bowl winner.

Only one is picking a repeat champion, but three of us have Tampa Bay getting back to the Super Bowl. Three have picked the Chiefs to win it all. One of us has the Packers, and one of us picks the Bills.

Last year, one of us got it right. I only mention that because it was me.

Check out all of the picks below.

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bills; 3. Titans; 4. Ravens; 5. Patriots; 6. Browns; 7. Raiders.

Wild card: Bills over Raiders, Browns over Titans, Patriots over Ravens.

Divisional: Chiefs over Browns, Bills over Patriots.

Conference championship: Bills over Chiefs.

NFC

1. Buccaneers; 2. Packers; 3. Rams; 4. Cowboys; 5. Saints; 6. 49ers; 7. Washington.

Wild card: Packers over Washington, Rams over 49ers, Saints over Cowboys.

Divisional: Buccaneers over Saints; Rams over Packers.

Conference championship: Buccaneers over Rams.

Super Bowl: Buccaneers over Bills.

Curtis Crabtree

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bills; 3. Titans; 4. Browns; 5. Chargers; 6. Ravens; 7. Patriots.

Wild card: Bills over Patriots, Titans over Ravens, Browns over Chargers.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Browns, Titans over Bills.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Titans.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. Rams; 3. Buccaneers; 4. Washington; 5. Seahawks; 6. Panthers; 7. 49ers.

Wild card: Rams over 49ers, Buccaneers over Panthers, Seahawks over Washington.

Divisional round: Packers over Seahawks, Rams over Buccaneers.

Conference championship: Packers over Rams.

Super Bowl: Packers over Chiefs.

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Ravens; 3. Bills; 4. Titans; 5. Browns; 6. Patriots; 7. Chargers

Wild card: Ravens over Chargers, Bills over Patriots, Browns over Titans.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Browns, Ravens over Bills.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Ravens.

NFC

1. Buccaneers; 2. Packers; 3. Seahawks; 4. Washington; 5. Rams; 6. 49ers; 7. Cowboys.

Wild card: Packers over Cowboys, Seahawks over 49ers, Rams over Washington.

Divisional round: Buccaneers over Rams, Packers over Seahawks.

Conference championship: Buccaneers over Packers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Buccaneers.

Myles Simmons

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Bills; 3. Browns; 4. Titans; 5. Ravens; 6. Patriots; 7. Raiders.

Wild card: Bills over Raiders, Browns over Patriots, Titans over Ravens.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Titans, Browns over Bills.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Browns.

NFC

1. Packers; 2. Buccaneers; 3. Rams; 4. Cowboys; 5. Seahawks; 6. Saints; 7. 49ers.

Wild card: Buccaneers over 49ers, Rams over Saints, Seahawks over Cowboys.

Divisional round: Packers over Seahawks, Rams over Buccaneers.

Conference championship: Packers over Rams.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Packers.

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Chiefs; 2. Browns; 3. Titans; 4. Bills; 5. Ravens; 6. Chargers; 7. Patriots.

Wild card: Browns over Patriots, Titans over Chargers, Ravens over Bills.

Divisional round: Chiefs over Ravens, Browns over Titans.

Conference championship: Chiefs over Browns.

NFC

1. Buccaneers; 2. Packers; 3. 49ers; 4. Giants; 5. Saints; 6. Seahawks; 7. Washington.

Wild card: Packers over Washington, 49ers over Seahawks, Saints over Giants.

Divisional round: Buccaneers over Saints, Packers over 49ers.

Conference championship: Packers over Buccaneers.

Super Bowl: Chiefs over Packers.

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Bills; 2. Chiefs; 3. Titans; 4. Ravens; 5. Browns; 6. Chargers; 7. Patriots.

Wild card: Patriots over Chiefs, Chargers over Titans, Ravens over Browns.

Divisional round: Bills over Ravens, Patriots over Chargers.

Conference championship: Bills over Patriots.

NFC

1. Buccaneers; 2. Packers; 3. 49ers; 4. Washington; 5. Saints; 6. Seahawks; 7. Vikings.

Wild card: Packers over Vikings, 49ers over Seahawks, Saints over WFT.

Divisional round: Buccaneers over Saints, Packers over 49ers.

Conference championship: Buccaneers over Packers.

Super Bowl: Bills over Buccaneers.

