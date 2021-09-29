Three weeks in, the MVP field has yet to take shape. But it’s getting there.

Here are our list of finalists and others, based on odds from the PointsBet sportsbook.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+800, last week +750): The team is undefeated, and Murray continues to be the most exciting player to watch in the entire league.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+800, last week +1000): Win the top seed in the NFC, win the MVP award.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+700, last week +550): Losing to the Rams hurts his case, for now.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (+1500, last week +2000): Carr’s odds keep improving as the Raiders keep winning.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+2000, last week +1500): Some value creeps in for a guy who continues to be one of the favorites.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+900, last week +1400): Here he comes, as expected. He could be at the top of the list, before too long.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1000, last week +1200): Week One keeps fading into the rear-view mirror.

Others to watch: Dak Prescott (+1500), Russell Wilson (+1600) Patrick Mahomes (+700), Teddy Bridgewater (+4000), Kirk Cousins (+4000).

Ignore for now: Joe Burrow (+5000), Baker Mayfield (+3300), Ryan Tannehill (+3300), Justin Herbert (+1500), Jameis Winston (+5000), Jalen Hurts (+7000).

Major value plays: Derrick Henry (+8000), Sam Darnold (+8000).

PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Four originally appeared on Pro Football Talk