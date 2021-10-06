It’s Wednesday. That means it’s time to take a look at where things stand from the perspective of the MVP race.

Here are our current leading candidates, with odds from the PointsBet sportsbook.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+475, last week +800): He’s now the betting favorite. If the Cardinals hang onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC and if he stays healthy, he’ll win it.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+900, last week +900): A win at Kansas City will make those odds drop.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+550, last week +550): Don’t forget about the best overall quarterback in the NFL.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+800, last week +700): No touchdown passes and a fairly ordinary night in New England drop him a bit.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (+800): He’s playing better than ever, and it’s time to take notice.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+1000, last week +1000): A decent value at 10-1, given that it seems like he’s in a real groove and will keep playing better and better.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (+1600, last week +2000): If the Ravens keep winning, he’ll keep climbing.

Others to watch: Justin Herbert (+1000), Matthew Stafford (+1100), Derek Carr (+2000), Russell Wilson (+2000) Joe Burrow (+5000).

Major value play: Derrick Henry (+8000).

PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Five originally appeared on Pro Football Talk