PFT’s 2021 MVP watch, Week Two

It’s time for a new in-season feature, given the constant interest (especially from a wagering standpoint) in the annual NFL MVP award.

Every Wednesday, we’ll list our current favorites for the ultimate prize in the NFL, along with the PointsBet odds for the finalists, those on the watch list, and those whom we regard as having no chance — at least for now.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+1100): Spectacular in Tennessee, Murray remains in the conversation as long as he stays healthy. The Cardinals also need to be at or close to the No. 1 seed when it’s all said and done for him to have a real chance to win it.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+1000): The best keeps finding a way to get better. If the Bucs emerge as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, he’s the guy with the inside track.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (+2800): A great value pick at this point. With Sean Payton keeping Winston from trying to do too much, Winston could be better than ever.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (+1000): So far, so good for his change of scenery, team, and offense.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (+4000): He leads the league with 435 passing yards (pace = 7,395 yards), and he led the Raiders to a stirring win. If he can keep it up, he can make noise as a, for now, 40-1 long shot.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+1100): Russ is cooking, like he was last year. The question is whether it’s sustainable, like it ultimately wasn’t last year.

Others to watch: Dak Prescott (+1500), Josh Allen (+1500), Patrick Mahomes (+500), Joe Burrow (+5000), Justin Herbert (+2200).

Ignore for now: Aaron Rodgers (+1600), Lamar Jackson (+1600), Baker Mayfield (+3300), Ryan Tannehill (+5000).

