PFT’s 2021 comeback player of the year: Dak Prescott

There was one — and only one — candidate for the 2020 comeback player of the year. Alex Smith won the award the day he made Washington’s 53-player roster, which came 22 months after a horrific leg injury that would require 17 surgeries.

The 2021 comeback player of the year has two deserving candidates. Dak Prescott or Joe Burrow? Joe Burrow or Dak Prescott?

Take your pick. Flip a coin.

Prescott wins PFT’s comeback player of the year award with more touchdowns (37 to 34) than Burrow, fewer interceptions (10 to 14) than Burrow and more wins (11 to 10) than Burrow for the NFL’s No. 1 offense. But Burrow’s comeback was no less impressive.

Prescott needed immediate surgery on a dislocated and compound fracture of his right ankle in Week 5 last season. He required a second surgery in December.

This season, he broke Tony Romo’s team record for touchdown passes and led the Cowboys to the NFC East title.

Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 10 of his rookie season. He rebounded to lead the league in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt (8.9) while passing for 4,611 yards as the Bengals won their first division title since 2015.

So while Smith was the unanimous winner last year, Prescott and Burrow both deserve it this year. But only one can win it, so after much debate, Prescott is our choice.

