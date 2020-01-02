PFT’s 2019 All-Pro team

QB: Lamar Jackson: The undisputed MVP had a season for the ages.

RB: Christian McCaffrey: Just the third player ever to have 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving.

TE: Travis Kelce: Not as flashy as some of his teammates, but a key cog in the Chiefs’ offense.

WR: Michael Thomas: Set the new standard with an NFL-record 149 catches.

WR: Julio Jones: Another strong season was somewhat overlooked because the Falcons weren’t contenders, but he was second only to Thomas in receiving yards.

WR: DeVante Parker: One of the pleasant surprises of this NFL season, Parker was playing in a bad offense but still managed to gain a first down on more than 80 percent of his 72 catches.

OT: Ronnie Stanley: The second-most important player in the Ravens’ offense.

OT: David Bakhtiari: Gives Aaron Rodgers all day to pass.

G: Zack Martin: The Cowboys’ 8-8 record was a disappointment, but Martin remains an elite guard.

G: Brandon Brooks: Had a big year in Philadelphia; his playoff absence after a Week 17 injury will be a big loss.

C: Rodney Hudson: Jon Gruden raves about Hudson’s importance to the Raiders’ offense.

DE: Nick Bosa: Showed up as a rookie and looked like a star from Day One.

DE: Shaquil Barrett: Led the league with 19.5 sacks.

DT: Aaron Donald: Didn’t get as much attention this year because the Rams declined, but Donald is as good as ever.

OLB: T.J. Watt: Had his best season and may even be able to stake a claim as the best Watt brother, which is high praise indeed.

LB: Eric Kendricks: The best linebacker in football at covering running backs out of the backfield.

LB: Luke Kuechly: In a down year for the Panthers, Kuechly had another strong season toward his Hall of Fame career.

CB: Stephon Gilmore: The biggest reason that the Patriots had the NFL’s best defense.

CB: Marcus Peters: The Ravens got an absolute gift when the Rams traded Peters away.

CB: Tre'Davious White: As important as anyone to the Bills making the playoffs.

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick: Some asked what the Steelers were thinking when they gave up their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick. They were thinking he’s one of the best players in the NFL.

S: Budda Baker: The 23-year-old had by far his best season and emerged as a major building block for the future in Arizona.

K: Justin Tucker: The most reliable kicker in NFL history had his typical stellar season.

P: Logan Cooke: Averaged a whopping 46.8 yards per punt while dropping 25 punts inside the 20 and having only two touchbacks.

KR: Brandon Wilson: One of the Bengals’ few bright spots, Wilson averaged 31.3 yards per kickoff return.

PR: Deonte Harris: The smallest Saint is a big playmaker.

ST: Matthew Slater: It’s automatic that Slater makes a big impact in the kicking game.