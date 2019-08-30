PFT’s 2019 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker
[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]
Buffalo
Traded center Russell Bodine to the Patriots for a 2020 sixth-round pick.
Miami
New England
Waived running back Elijah McGuire.
Baltimore
Waived kicker Elliott Fry. Released linebacker Shane Ray. Waived guard Patrick Vahe, guard Isaiah Williams, tackle Darrell Williams, linebacker Silas Stewart, and wide receiver Jaylen Smith. Announced several moves, including releasing receiver Michael Floyd and waiving quarterback Joe Callahan, receiver Joe Horn Jr. and long snapper Matthew Orzech.
Cincinnati
Waived cornerback Tony Lippett, guard Christian Westerman, linebacker Curtis Akins, center Kirk Barron, safety Demetrious Cox, long snapper Dan Godsil, defensive tackle Dare Odeyingbo, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, linebacker Sterling Sheffield, defensive end Immanuel Turner, and kicker Tristan Vizcaino
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Houston
Released punter Bryan Anger, along with running back Josh Ferguson, nose tackle Javier Edwards, outside linebacker Jamal Davis, cornerback Jermaine Ponder, outside linebacker Gimel President, and quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu.
Indianapolis
Jacksonville
Released defensive end Datone Jones and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. Waived cornerback Saivion Smith, along with quarterback Alex McGough. Released running back Thomas Rawls, offensive lineman Josh Wells, linebacker Davis Tull and linebacker Ramik Wilson
Tennessee
Denver
Waived safety Su’a Cravens. Cut wide receiver Brendan Langley, tackle Chaz Green, running back David Williams, wide receiver Steven Dunbar, cornerback Rashard Causey, offensive lineman Jake Brendel, offensive lineman Don Barclay, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty and cornerback Linden Stephens.
Kansas City
Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland
Released linebacker Brandon Marshall. Released tight end Luke Willson.