PFT’s 2019 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Saturday at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the weekend, as we’ll update throughout.]

Buffalo

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Traded center Russell Bodine to the Patriots for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Miami

New England

New York Jets

Waived running back Elijah McGuire.

Baltimore

Waived kicker Elliott Fry. Released linebacker Shane Ray. Waived guard Patrick Vahe, guard Isaiah Williams, tackle Darrell Williams, linebacker Silas Stewart, and wide receiver Jaylen Smith. Announced several moves, including releasing receiver Michael Floyd and waiving quarterback Joe Callahan, receiver Joe Horn Jr. and long snapper Matthew Orzech.

Cincinnati

Waived cornerback Tony Lippett, guard Christian Westerman, linebacker Curtis Akins, center Kirk Barron, safety Demetrious Cox, long snapper Dan Godsil, defensive tackle Dare Odeyingbo, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, linebacker Sterling Sheffield, defensive end Immanuel Turner, and kicker Tristan Vizcaino

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

Houston

Released punter Bryan Anger, along with running back Josh Ferguson, nose tackle Javier Edwards, outside linebacker Jamal Davis, cornerback Jermaine Ponder, outside linebacker Gimel President, and quarterback Jordan Ta’Amu.

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Released defensive end Datone Jones and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor. Waived cornerback Saivion Smith, along with quarterback Alex McGough. Released running back Thomas Rawls, offensive lineman Josh Wells, linebacker Davis Tull and linebacker Ramik Wilson

Tennessee

Denver

Story continues

Waived safety Su’a Cravens. Cut wide receiver Brendan Langley, tackle Chaz Green, running back David Williams, wide receiver Steven Dunbar, cornerback Rashard Causey, offensive lineman Jake Brendel, offensive lineman Don Barclay, offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty and cornerback Linden Stephens.

Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland

Released linebacker Brandon Marshall. Released tight end Luke Willson.