PFN ranks Jacoby Brissett above Deshaun Watson in QB rankings

Well, this is something. Pro Football Network put out quarterback rankings entering the 2023 season, and one of the 2022 starting quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns was ranked higher than the other. And it is not the order you would think as PFN has ranked Jacoby Brissett above Deshaun Watson, and by a wide margin. While Watson has a ton to prove in 2023, there is a large enough body of work to know the type of quarterback he is.

Brissett was slotted as the 20th overall quarterback in the league while Watson was slotted at 26th and behind the likes of Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder, and Kenny Pickett. Watson was not the only one slighted in these rankings, as Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford was listed even lower than the Cleveland quarterback.

The #PFN365 QB Power Rankings are here❕ Which top-10 quarterback surprised you and who should be much higher❓ pic.twitter.com/geBfxBplBw — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 29, 2023

More Latest Browns News!

Browns draft C.J. Stroud in Touchdown Wire's NFL reset draft Browns are still 'lurking' around wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Kareem Hunt anticipates landing with his next team 'soon' Which dates can fans attend training camp in Berea? Browns announce 2023 training camp schedule with 8 open practices

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire