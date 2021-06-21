PFN ranks Giants’ Joe Judge mid-pack among NFL head coaches

Pro Football Network ranked Joe Judge as the 18th-best coach in the NFL. I was skeptical of the former special teams coach making assistant coaches run laps at practice, but the Giants appeared well-coached in 2020, Dalton Miller, PFN. The Giants went 6-10 in Judge's first season as a head coach, but players bought into his coaching style. With the roster looking much-improved, New York could compete for the NFC East title under Judge in 2021