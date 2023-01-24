PFN low on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after 2022 showing

Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in his six games in 2022 after a prolonged absence from the Cleveland Browns. One of the biggest questions heading into 2023 surrounds his ability to return to form. This has caused some to be worried he won’t return to the elite player he was in 2020. Pro Football Network released their 2022 quarterback power rankings for the postseason and 2023 season and they have Watson near the bottom.

PFN’s rankings have Watson in their Tier 5 “concerning” tier with an overall ranking of 29th. It is understandable why he struggled and also why people are concerned he might not be able to bounce back.

There were flashes of the elite player the Browns traded for but also no consistent improvements over the six games. Now Watson gets a full offseason without splitting reps and a looming hiatus from the team. With that being said he absolutely should look better in 2023 and if he doesn’t it will set the franchise back for several more years.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire