PFN: Adoree’ Jackson ‘doesn’t have high-level understanding’ of offenses

The New York Giants spent their top draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft on a cornerback, which is clearly a position of need. They hope Maryland’s Deonte Banks can come right in and upgrade their secondary.

Their top corner at the moment is veteran and former first-rounder Adoree’ Jackson, a player who has shown some of that first-round pedigree but at times reminds us why the Tennessee Titans did not offer him a second contract.

In Pro Football Network’s list of the top 32 cornerbacks in the NFL heading into the 2023 season, Jackson was last on their list.

Another great athlete, Adoree’ Jackson revived his career in New York and became a huge part of their playoff run. He played extremely up and down and doesn’t have the high-level understanding of offenses that other corners have, but he does do a good job of deploying his athleticism to limit receivers.

Jackson did play well last year but missed the last seven games of the regular season with a sprained MCL. He returned for the postseason run but the Giants clearly saw that they needed to beef up at corner this offseason.

Jackson’s cap hit ($19 million for 2023) plus his availability issues have Big Blue seeking to potentially move on after this season. Banks is the first step in that direction.

