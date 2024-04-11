PFL Week 2 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at 205 and 155 in Las Vegas?

The PFL continues its 2024 regular season with light heavyweights and lightweights in action at the second of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 2 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong

PFL 4 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Junior 15-5, Biyong 9-3

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Junior -260, Biyong +210

Junkie pick results: Junior 11, Biyong 0

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh

Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Bellator 277

Records: Yagshimuradov 21-7-1, Nedoh 8-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Yagshimuradov +130, Nedoh -155

Junkie pick results: Yagshimuradov 7, Nedoh 4

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Sy 16-7-2, Silveira 12-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Sy -120, Silveira +100

Junkie pick results: Silveira 10, Sy 1

Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort

Mads Burnell, Bellator 295

Records: Burnell 18-5, Dufort 12-4

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Burnell -190, Dufort +160

Junkie pick results: Burnell 11, Dufort 0

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Freire

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Collard 24-12, Freire 25-12

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Collard -205, Freire +170

Junkie pick results: Collard 8, Freire 3

Tom Breese vs. Rob Wilkinson

2022 PFL 10 Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Denis Kennedy / PFL)

Records: Breese 18-4, Wilkinson 17-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Breese +145, Wilkinson -175

Junkie pick results: Wilkinson 11, Breese 0

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Kasanganay 15-4, Polizzi 10-3

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kasanganay -305, Polizzi +245

Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 11, Polizzi 0

2024 PFL Week 2 main card picks

Kasanganay

vs.

Polizzi Wilkinson

vs.

Breese Collard

vs.

Freire Burnell

vs.

Dufort Sy

vs.

Silveira Yagshimuradov

vs.

Nedoh Junior

vs.

Biyong MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

50-29 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay

(86%) wilkinson2024

Wilkinson

(83%) collard2024

Collard

(57%) burnell2024

Burnell

(78%) sy2024

Sy

(61%) yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov

(59%) junior2024

Junior

(87%) Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

56-23

trophy copy 2014 Champion kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson freire2024

Freire burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

52-27 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

51-28

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira nedoh2024

Nedoh junior2024

Junior Matt Erickson

@MattE

48-31 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

48-31 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior Nolan King

@mma_kings

47-32

trophy copy 2023 Champion kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira nedoh2024

Nedoh junior2024

Junior Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

47-32 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior Brian Garcia

@thegoze

46-33

trophy copy 2017 Champion kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson freire2024

Freire burnell2024

Burnell sy2024

Sy nedoh2024

Nedoh junior2024

Junior Simon Samano

@SJSamano

45-34 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson freire2024

Freire burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira nedoh2024

Nedoh junior2024

Junior Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

38-41 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

33-46 kasanganay2024

Kasanganay wilkinson2024

Wilkinson collard2024

Collard burnell2024

Burnell silveira2024

Silveira yagshimuradov2024

Yagshimuradov junior2024

Junior

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL Week 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie