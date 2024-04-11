PFL Week 2 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at 205 and 155 in Las Vegas?

Advertisement
Breaking News:

Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara charged, alleged to have stolen $16M

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

The PFL continues its 2024 regular season with light heavyweights and lightweights in action at the second of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 2 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong

PFL 4 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
PFL 4 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Junior 15-5, Biyong 9-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Junior -260, Biyong +210
Junkie pick results: Junior 11, Biyong 0

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh

Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Bellator 277
Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Bellator 277

Records: Yagshimuradov 21-7-1, Nedoh 8-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Yagshimuradov +130, Nedoh -155
Junkie pick results: Yagshimuradov 7, Nedoh 4

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Sy 16-7-2, Silveira 12-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Sy -120, Silveira +100
Junkie pick results: Silveira 10, Sy 1

Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort

Mads Burnell, Bellator 295
Mads Burnell, Bellator 295

Records: Burnell 18-5, Dufort 12-4
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Burnell -190, Dufort +160
Junkie pick results: Burnell 11, Dufort 0

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Freire

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Collard 24-12, Freire 25-12
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Collard -205, Freire +170
Junkie pick results: Collard 8, Freire 3

Tom Breese vs. Rob Wilkinson

2022 PFL 10 Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Denis Kennedy / PFL)
2022 PFL 10 Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Denis Kennedy / PFL)

Records: Breese 18-4, Wilkinson 17-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Breese +145, Wilkinson -175
Junkie pick results: Wilkinson 11, Breese 0

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)
2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Records: Kasanganay 15-4, Polizzi 10-3
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kasanganay -305, Polizzi +245
Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 11, Polizzi 0

Check out all the main card picks below.

2024 PFL Week 2 main card picks

Kasanganay
vs.
Polizzi

Wilkinson
vs.
Breese

Collard
vs.
Freire

Burnell
vs.
Dufort

Sy
vs.
Silveira

Yagshimuradov
vs.
Nedoh

Junior
vs.
Biyong

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
50-29

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay
(86%)

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson
(83%)

collard2024


Collard
(57%)

burnell2024


Burnell
(78%)

sy2024


Sy
(61%)

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov
(59%)

junior2024


Junior
(87%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
56-23

trophy copy

2014 Champion

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

freire2024


Freire

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
52-27

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

Ken Hathaway
@1khathaway
51-28

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

nedoh2024


Nedoh

junior2024


Junior

Matt Erickson
@MattE
48-31

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
48-31

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

Nolan King
@mma_kings
47-32

trophy copy

2023 Champion

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

nedoh2024


Nedoh

junior2024


Junior

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
47-32

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
46-33

trophy copy

2017 Champion

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

freire2024


Freire

burnell2024


Burnell

sy2024


Sy

nedoh2024


Nedoh

junior2024


Junior

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
45-34

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

freire2024


Freire

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

nedoh2024


Nedoh

junior2024


Junior

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
38-41

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
33-46

kasanganay2024


Kasanganay

wilkinson2024


Wilkinson

collard2024


Collard

burnell2024


Burnell

silveira2024


Silveira

yagshimuradov2024


Yagshimuradov

junior2024


Junior

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL Week 2.

