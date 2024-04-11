PFL Week 2 predictions: Who are our unanimous picks at 205 and 155 in Las Vegas?

The PFL continues its 2024 regular season with light heavyweights and lightweights in action at the second of three straight weeks of events.
PFL 2024, Week 2 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. ( Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong PFL 4 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL) Records: Junior 15-5, Biyong 9-3 Division: Light heavyweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Junior -260, Biyong +210 Junkie pick results: Junior 11, Biyong 0 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Bellator 277 Records: Yagshimuradov 21-7-1, Nedoh 8-1 Division: Light heavyweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Yagshimuradov +130, Nedoh -155 Junkie pick results: Yagshimuradov 7, Nedoh 4 Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira 2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL) Records: Sy 16-7-2, Silveira 12-2 Division: Light heavyweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Sy -120, Silveira +100 Junkie pick results: Silveira 10, Sy 1 Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort Mads Burnell, Bellator 295 Records: Burnell 18-5, Dufort 12-4 Division: Lightweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Burnell -190, Dufort +160 Junkie pick results: Burnell 11, Dufort 0 Clay Collard vs. Patricky Freire 2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL) Records: Collard 24-12, Freire 25-12 Division: Lightweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Collard -205, Freire +170 Junkie pick results: Collard 8, Freire 3 Tom Breese vs. Rob Wilkinson 2022 PFL 10 Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, November 25, 2022. (Denis Kennedy / PFL) Records: Breese 18-4, Wilkinson 17-2 Division: Light heavyweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Breese +145, Wilkinson -175 Junkie pick results: Wilkinson 11, Breese 0 Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi 2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL) Records: Kasanganay 15-4, Polizzi 10-3 Division: Light heavyweight None Rankings: Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kasanganay -305, Polizzi +245 Junkie pick results: Kasanganay 11, Polizzi 0
Check out all the main card picks below.
2024 PFL Week 2 main card picks
Kasanganay
vs. Polizzi
Wilkinson
vs. Breese
Collard
vs. Freire
Burnell
vs. Dufort
Sy
vs. Silveira
Yagshimuradov
vs. Nedoh
Junior
vs. Biyong MMA Junkie readers’ consensus picks 50-29 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay (86%) wilkinson2024 Wilkinson (83%) collard2024 Collard (57%) burnell2024 Burnell (78%) sy2024 Sy (61%) yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov (59%) junior2024 Junior (87%) Mike Bohn @MikeBohn 56-23 trophy copy 2014 Champion kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson freire2024 Freire burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior Farah Hannoun @Farah_Hannoun 52-27 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior Ken Hathaway @1khathaway 51-28 trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira nedoh2024 Nedoh junior2024 Junior Matt Erickson @MattE 48-31 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior Abbey Subhan @kammakaze 48-31 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior Nolan King @mma_kings 47-32 trophy copy 2023 Champion kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira nedoh2024 Nedoh junior2024 Junior Matthew Wells @MrMWells 47-32 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior Brian Garcia @thegoze 46-33 trophy copy 2017 Champion kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson freire2024 Freire burnell2024 Burnell sy2024 Sy nedoh2024 Nedoh junior2024 Junior Simon Samano @SJSamano 45-34 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson freire2024 Freire burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira nedoh2024 Nedoh junior2024 Junior Danny Segura @dannyseguratv 38-41 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior George Garcia @MMAjunkieGeorge 33-46 kasanganay2024 Kasanganay wilkinson2024 Wilkinson collard2024 Collard burnell2024 Burnell silveira2024 Silveira yagshimuradov2024 Yagshimuradov junior2024 Junior For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL Week 2. Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie