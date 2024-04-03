PFL Week 1 predictions: Two unanimous picks to open season in San Antonio

The PFL is back for the start of its 2024 regular season, and heavyweights and women’s flyweights are on display for the first of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 1 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Thursday at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Dakota Ditcheva 2023 PFL Europe 4 official weigh-in

Records: Ditcheva (10-0), Mauldin (6-3)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.03.24): Ditcheva -2400, Mauldin +1200

Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Mauldin 0

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Liz Carmouche

Records: Carmouche (20-7), Velasquez (12-2)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Carmouche No. 3, No. 6 pound-for-pound; Velasquez No. 6, No. 15 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 04.03.24): Carmouche -185, Velasquez +155

Junkie pick results: Carmouche 11, Velasquez 0

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell

Records: Goltsov (32-8), Vassell (23-8)

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.03.24): Goltsov -125, Vassell +105

Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Goltsov 5

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Valentin Moldavsky

Records: Delija (24-5), Moldavsky (12-3)

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.03.24): Delija +135, Moldavsky -160

Junkie pick results: Moldavsky 6, Delija 5

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Week 1 main card picks

Delija

vs.

Moldavsky Goltsov

vs.

Vassell Carmouche

vs.

Velasquez Ditcheva

vs.

Mauldin MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

44-25 moldavsky2024

Moldavsky

(62%) vassell2024

Vassell

(60%) carmouche2024

Carmouche

(74%) ditcheva2024

Ditcheva

(94%) Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

49-20

trophy copy 2014 Champion moldavsky2024

Moldavsky goltsov2024

Goltsov carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

42-23 delija2024

Delija goltsov2024

Goltsov carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Ken Hathaway

@1khathaway

43-26

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion moldavsky2024

Moldavsky goltsov2024

Goltsov carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

43-26 delija2024

Delija vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

42-27 delija2024

Delija vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Matt Erickson

@MattE

41-28 moldavsky2024

Moldavsky vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Brian Garcia

@thegoze

40-29

trophy copy 2017 Champion delija2024

Delija vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Nolan King

@mma_kings

40-29

trophy copy 2023 Champion moldavsky2024

Moldavsky goltsov2024

Goltsov carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Simon Samano

@SJSamano

38-31 moldavsky2024

Moldavsky goltsov2024

Goltsov carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

32-37 moldavsky2024

Moldavsky vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

30-39 delija2024

Delija vassell2024

Vassell carmouche2024

Carmouche ditcheva2024

Ditcheva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL Week 1.

