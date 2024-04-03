Advertisement

PFL Week 1 predictions: Two unanimous picks to open season in San Antonio

Matt Erickson
·2 min read

The PFL is back for the start of its 2024 regular season, and heavyweights and women’s flyweights are on display for the first of three straight weeks of events.

PFL 2024, Week 1 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Thursday at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Dakota Ditcheva 2023 PFL Europe 4 official weigh-in
Dakota Ditcheva 2023 PFL Europe 4 official weigh-in

Records: Ditcheva (10-0), Mauldin (6-3)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Ditcheva -2400, Mauldin +1200
Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Mauldin 0

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Liz Carmouche
Liz Carmouche

Records: Carmouche (20-7), Velasquez (12-2)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Carmouche No. 3, No. 6 pound-for-pound; Velasquez No. 6, No. 15 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Carmouche -185, Velasquez +155
Junkie pick results: Carmouche 11, Velasquez 0

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Linton Vassell
Linton Vassell

Records: Goltsov (32-8), Vassell (23-8)
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Goltsov -125, Vassell +105
Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Goltsov 5

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Valentin Moldavsky
Valentin Moldavsky

Records: Delija (24-5), Moldavsky (12-3)
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Delija +135, Moldavsky -160
Junkie pick results: Moldavsky 6, Delija 5

Check out all the main card picks below.

PFL Week 1 main card picks

Delija
vs.
Moldavsky

Goltsov
vs.
Vassell

Carmouche
vs.
Velasquez

Ditcheva
vs.
Mauldin

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
44-25

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky
(62%)

vassell2024


Vassell
(60%)

carmouche2024


Carmouche
(74%)

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva
(94%)

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
49-20

trophy copy

2014 Champion

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

goltsov2024


Goltsov

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
42-23

delija2024


Delija

goltsov2024


Goltsov

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Ken Hathaway
@1khathaway
43-26

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

goltsov2024


Goltsov

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
43-26

delija2024


Delija

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
42-27

delija2024


Delija

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Matt Erickson
@MattE
41-28

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
40-29

trophy copy

2017 Champion

delija2024


Delija

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Nolan King
@mma_kings
40-29

trophy copy

2023 Champion

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

goltsov2024


Goltsov

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
38-31

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

goltsov2024


Goltsov

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
32-37

moldavsky2024


Moldavsky

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
30-39

delija2024


Delija

vassell2024


Vassell

carmouche2024


Carmouche

ditcheva2024


Ditcheva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL Week 1.

