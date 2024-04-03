PFL Week 1 predictions: Two unanimous picks to open season in San Antonio
The PFL is back for the start of its 2024 regular season, and heavyweights and women’s flyweights are on display for the first of three straight weeks of events.
PFL 2024, Week 1 (ESPN2/ESPN+) takes place Thursday at Boeing Center in San Antonio.
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
Records: Ditcheva (10-0), Mauldin (6-3)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Ditcheva -2400, Mauldin +1200
Junkie pick results: Ditcheva 11, Mauldin 0
Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
Records: Carmouche (20-7), Velasquez (12-2)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Rankings: Carmouche No. 3, No. 6 pound-for-pound; Velasquez No. 6, No. 15 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Carmouche -185, Velasquez +155
Junkie pick results: Carmouche 11, Velasquez 0
Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell
Records: Goltsov (32-8), Vassell (23-8)
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Goltsov -125, Vassell +105
Junkie pick results: Vassell 6, Goltsov 5
Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Records: Delija (24-5), Moldavsky (12-3)
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.03.24): Delija +135, Moldavsky -160
Junkie pick results: Moldavsky 6, Delija 5
Check out all the main card picks below.
PFL Week 1 main card picks
