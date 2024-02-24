PFL vs. Bellator: Champions results: Biaggio Ali Walsh grinds out pro debut victory

The grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is now a winning professional MMA fighter.

On the prelims of PFL vs. Bellator: Champions, Biaggio Ali Walsh stepped into the PFL cage for the first time as a professional fighter after seven amateur bouts. After a 15-minute grind of wrestling and takedowns, Walsh sweeped the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

The lightweight bout took place on the prelims at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

After a touch of gloves, Walsh calmly stalked forward and completed a nice takedown. The fight returned to standing a moment later, but Walsh went right back in for the clinch, eventually getting the fight back to the ground. After racking control time on the mat, the fight returned to the feet again in the closing moments, where strikes were traded until the end of the round, including a left hook from Palacio that tagged Walsh after the horn.

Striking exchanges were on display early in Round 2, until Walsh decided to take the fight to the ground again. Once back on the feet, Walsh unleashed a nice flying knee followed by punches and another takedown. Walsh ended the round on top, but Palacio was active from his back with short punches.

The two fighters embraced to begin the final round. Walsh then immediately took the fight to the canvas with a clean takedown. Action stalled on the ground and the referee stood the fighters up, but Walsh quickly took the fight back to the ground. Walsh worked to land punches and elbows from the top until the final horn.

Each judge saw every round in Walsh’s favor, sweeping the scorecards in his pro debut.

Walsh competed as an amateur five times under the PFL banner, and has now completed his first professional bout with the promotion.

Up-to-the-minute results of PFL vs. Bellator: Champions include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL vs. Bellator: Champions.

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel steps into the cage during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a kick against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a kick against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira attacks from the ground against Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira taks a punch from Malik Basahel during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Vinicius Pereira taks a punch from Malik Basahel during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Vinicius Pereira

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch during the 2024 PFL vs…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel throws a punch during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Malik Basahel def. Vinicius Pereira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel wins a fight against Vinicius Pereira during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Malik Basahel wins a fight against Vinicius Pereira during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Malik Basahel

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao fights against Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao fights against Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Edukondal Rao

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani looks on during a fight against Edukondal Rao…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani looks on during a fight against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a knee against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a knee against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao is taken down by Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Edukondal Rao is taken down by Abdullah Al-Qahtani during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Edukondal Rao

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani throws a punch against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting against Edukondal Rao during the…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting against Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. Edukondal Rao at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024…

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 24: Abdullah Al-Qahtani celebrates after fighting Edukondal Rao during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Abdullah Al-Qahtani

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie