PFL video: Every submission from the first half of the season

The PFL’s second half of the regular season kicks off Thursday with three straight weeks of fighters trying to qualify for the postseason.

In April, fighters across six divisions started their treks for a $1 million championship prize, and there were plenty of highlights over three straight weeks. Ahead of the second half of the season, take a look back at all the PFL’s submissions from the first half.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie