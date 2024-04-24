PFL signs Melissa Balic to multifight deal ahead of professional debut

Melissa Balic hasn’t made her professional debut yet, but she’s already caught the attention of a major promotion.

PFL has inked Balic (0-0) to a multifight deal announced Wednesday as she will enter what the promotion calls its “athlete development program” with a pro debut expected this summer. Balic told MMA Junkie on Wednesday she expects to debut June 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

“It kind of made sense to me because I knew something really good was coming,” Balic said. “I could feel it. … With PFL now, I’m very excited to make my debut. From there, let’s just see where the path takes me. I’m interested.”

Balic, 27, has a 3-1 amateur record with a handful of amateur kickboxing bouts prior. Balic is a New York native and member of Tiger Schulmann’s Martial Arts, a gym that encourages fighters to begin with kickboxing bouts. Balic was heavily influenced by Lyman Good, Shane Burgos and Julio Arce, among others.

Nicknamed “Statick,” Balic currently holds the Flex Fight Series amateur women’s flyweight title. Of her three amateur wins, two came by unanimous decision and the third by submission.

Originally, Balic was expected to make her professional debut outside of PFL in January. However, a knuckle injury forced her out of the bout. Reflecting on it, Balic sees the injury as a potential blessing in disguise.

“Was like, ‘Why is this happening right now? Are you kidding?’ Balic said. “Then something way bigger and better came along. That’s why. That needed to happen.”

Signing with a major promotion before a pro debut is unusual, but Balic agrees with PFL’s decision and aims to live up to expectations.

“I know who I am, and I know how hard I work,” Balic said. “I don’t doubt really good things are coming to me. … I don’t necessarily thrive off the pressure, but I do embrace it. I’m embracing all of this, so I’ll be ready when the time comes.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie