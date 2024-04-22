New PFL signee Paul Hughes says UFC failed to make ‘a meaningful offer’

Paul Hughes opened up on why he opted to sign with PFL over the UFC.

One of the most highly touted free agents, Northern Ireland’s Hughes is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion who recently vacated his belt and moved up to lightweight. Hughes is 2-0 at 155 pounds, scoring back-to-back first-round finishes – most recently earlier this month at Cage Warriors 170.

Hughes (11-1) says the UFC made an offer, but not lucrative enough to sway him away from PFL’s numbers.

“(It was) definitely not a meaningful offer,” Hughes told Sky Sports on the UFC. “They came in with an offer, you know, but I know my value in this game and the PFL are aware of my value in this game and they are willing to invest in me and that is why (I went with the PFL). Honestly, people think it would be a hard decision. It was the easiest decision in my life. If you weigh up the contracts, it’s a very, very easy decision to go join the PFL tournament.”

It took Hughes just two weeks of testing free agency before being swooped up by PFL.

“To have a promotion like the PFL snap me up so quickly after testing free agency is just a testament to them,” Hughes said. “They obviously believe in me. They believe in my skills, and look, at the end of the day, I’m the best in the world. So they’re quite right to pick me up so quickly, and I’m so happy I’ve reached a deal with them after less than two weeks since I fought. I’m incredibly excited right now.”

Hughes is especially excited about the regular season, where he’s confident that he’ll prevail as the top lightweight. He plans on joining the 2025 and 2026 season.

“The PFL million-dollar tournament is, in my opinion, undeniably one of the hardest competitions in all of sports,” Hughes said. “It’s four fights in the space of about a 10-month period fighting for the ultimate glory: $1 million and a world title. It’s an easy sell, man. I believe that I’m the best in the world. I believe I have all the skills. I truly believe that I will be a millionaire by the end of next year.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie