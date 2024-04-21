PFL’s Shamil Musaev reflects on upset of Logan Storley: ‘A bad day for him and a good day for me’

CHICAGO – Oddsmakers didn’t favor Shamil Musaev to get the job done against Logan Storley at 2024 PFL 3, but the Russian welterweight is likely to find himself as a favorite for the remainder of the season.

In a matchup between PFL debuting fighters, Musaev (17-0-1 MMA, 1-0 PFL) became the first to stop former interm Bellator champ Storley (15-3 MMA, 0-1 PFL) by landing heavy punches. Musaev had Storley in danger late in the first round, and continued his momentum to get the finish just 27 seconds into Round 2.

“Some people had me as the underdog. I don’t know, maybe they didn’t do enough research,” Musaev told reporters during a post-fight news conference.

Musaev kept his unbeaten record intact and claimed five points, good enough for the current No. 3 spot in the welterweight regular season standings behind six-point earners Don Madge and Murad Ramazanov.

Musaev knows more work is ahead to get through the season, and isn’t putting too much stock into the result of the fight against Storley.

“I guess it was just a bad day for him and a good day for me,” Musaev said about Storley. “I landed perfectly.”

Check out Musaev’s full post-fight interview in the video above.

