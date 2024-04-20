PFL president Ray Sefo addresses Gegard Mousasi’s frustration, unsure of communication breakdown

CHICAGO – PFL president Ray Sefo isn’t sure where the communication breakdown occurred with Gegard Mousasi but assures that the promotion wants to have him compete soon.

Mousasi (49-9-2), hasn’t competed since last May in a unanimous decision loss to Fabian Edwards at Bellator 296. The former Bellator and Strikeforce champion recently told MMA Junkie that he is frustrated with his current situation after PFL acquired Bellator, since he has yet to compete and does not have a fight scheduled.

“I’ve been training in and out a little bit because I don’t get any news from the PFL or Bellator – people think I’m retired, actually,” Mousasi told MMA Junkie. “I’m waiting for a fight. I have a contract with them but it feels like they don’t feel obligated to the contract.”

Following 2024 PFL 3, Sefo addressed Mousasi’s comments, stating that Mousasi has been offered at least one fight in the light heavyweight division.

“When I first talked to his manager about it, I had an offer for him to fight at 205, and he turned it down,” Sefo told reporters during a post-event news conference. “I don’t know where that miscommunication was, but they asked for certain people, and those people weren’t on the card, and then of course, as any card goes along, you match it today, and hope for the best that nobody gets injured.

“Throughout that champions vs. champions, I think we had like three or four guys fall out due to injuries and whatnot. Certain things had to happen, and we had to pull certain people in. But yeah, an offer was offered to his manager from me and they turned it down. He said, ‘No.'”

Mousasi, 38, also stated that PFL has not responded to his manager’s efforts to contact him about booking a fight, describing it as “radio silence.” He also felt that he has been pressured to “take a pay cut” in order to compete.

“The problem is my manager tried to contact them and they don’t even respond,” Mousasi said. “There’s no effort to promote or get me a fight. It’s radio silence with them. People think I’m retired. They’re trying to be No. 2 organization in the world, but I think at least what they can do is tell me what their plans are with me.”

While Sefo did not address Mousasi’s comment about pay, he says the PFL intends to have Mousasi fight for the promotion this year. However, details need to be ironed out to create something that makes sense for all parties involved.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Sefo said when asked if the promotion wants Mousasi to compete. “It’s just we got to sit down and work out what makes sense and go from there.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 3.

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-5

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-4

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-3

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-2

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-gegard-mousasi

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-12

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-11

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-10

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-9

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-8

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-6

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-7

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-gegard-mousasi-13

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-johnny-eblen-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-johnny-eblen-2

Fabian Edwards vs. Johnny Eblen

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-edwards-johnny-eblen

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

bellator-296-fabian-leon-edwards-team

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie