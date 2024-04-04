PFL heads to Mohegan Sun for first time with June fight card

PFL will grace New England for the first time since it’s season format was installed with an event at a familiar Bellator stomping ground.

2024 PFL 4 will take place June 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., a person with knowledge of the event recently informed MMA Junkie.

The event is expected to feature heavyweight and women’s featherweight regular season matchups, as well as a handful of showcase bouts.

No matchups are known yet for the event. The two featured weight classes will compete Thursday in their opening regular season bouts at 2024 PFL 1.

Mohegan Sun has hosted 46 Bellator events total since 2009. It served as the home of the promotion’s “Fightsphere” bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021.

The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, the commissioning body that oversees combat sports events on the reservation, is headed by ABC president Mike Mazzulli.

