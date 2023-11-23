PFL free fight: Denis Goltsov runs through Yorgan De Castro in 18-second KO

Denis Goltsov impresses many through his run in the PFL heavyweight season and playoffs.

Back in June, Goltsov put away Yorgan De Castro in just 18 seconds with a clean straight right. The victory got Goltsov a spot on the PFL heavyweight playoffs as the No. 1 seed of the season.

You can watch Goltsov’s ultra-fast finish in the video above.

Goltsov (32-7) returns this Friday in the heavyweight final of the 2023 PFL Championship. The event goes down at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The main card airs on pay-per-view (ESPN+) following prelims on ESPN+. Goltsov takes on Renan Ferreira (11-4).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2023 PFL Championship.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie