PFL free fight: Denis Goltsov runs through Yorgan De Castro in 18-second KO

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

Denis Goltsov impresses many through his run in the PFL heavyweight season and playoffs.

Back in June, Goltsov put away Yorgan De Castro in just 18 seconds with a clean straight right. The victory got Goltsov a spot on the PFL heavyweight playoffs as the No. 1 seed of the season.

You can watch Goltsov’s ultra-fast finish in the video above.

Goltsov (32-7) returns this Friday in the heavyweight final of the 2023 PFL Championship. The event goes down at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The main card airs on pay-per-view (ESPN+) following prelims on ESPN+. Goltsov takes on Renan Ferreira (11-4).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2023 PFL Championship.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie