PFL Europe 3: Britons Dakota Ditcheva & Simeon Powell win in Paris to reach finals

Ditcheva earned her eighth stoppage in nine fights

Britons Dakota Ditcheva and Simeon Powell are into the Professional Fighters League (PFL) European finals after securing wins in Paris.

Ditcheva, 25, will contest the final of the women's flyweight tournament after outclassing Sweden's Cornelia Holm.

Powell, 24, reached the light-heavyweight showpiece after outpointing Spain's Daniel Ladero.

The finals take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December, with each winner securing a $100,000 (£82,000) prize.

Victors will also advance to the PFL's global circuit, where each weight class yields a $1m (£820,000) prize for eventual winners.

A number of celebrities including Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe were at Saturday's event at the Zenith Paris and saw Cedric Doumbe beat Jordan Zebo inside nine seconds in the main event.

Doumbe, a former kickboxing world champion, caught a kick from fellow Frenchman Zebo before unleashing a thunderous left hook, which knocked his opponent out.

In the aftermath, television cameras cut to Mbappe, who stood open-mouthed in apparent disbelief at the remarkable victory.

Dangerous Dakota impresses again

Manchester's Ditcheva went into the bout with Holm, 35, as a heavy favourite after winning the opening eight bouts of her career.

The former British Muay Thai champion has often leant on her striking, securing a number of finishes, but also showcased her grappling skills in securing a rear-naked choke in her last bout in March.

Her all-round game was on display again in Paris as she dominated Holm, landing an array of strikes while displaying impressive takedown defence.

After landing a barrage of kicks to the legs, body and head, the decisive moment came in the third round as a sharp left jab to the body dropped Holm, leaving her wincing on the canvas wincing in pain.

Ditcheva, who is a big Manchester City fan, emulated striker Erling Haaland's celebration by sitting cross-legged and pretending to meditate.

Following the victory, she faced off with Italy's Valentina Scatizzi, who she will face in the final, in the cage.

"The [knockdown] shot I always work," said Ditcheva. "I drop my brother with it all the time so I'm not surprised [Holm] went down, to be honest.

"Get [Scatizzi] in here now. Give her some gloves now and let's get it over with and give me that $100k."

Powell continues unbeaten start to career

Like Ditcheva, London's Powell had won all eight of his previous bouts before facing Spain's Ladero. He dominated during his quarter-final bout in March, beating Mohamed Amine by submission in the second round.

Following that win, Powell quit his day job as an engineer so he could fully focus on MMA.

Powell never looked in danger against Ladero, showing patience and controlling distance throughout the opening two rounds while landing a number of leg kicks and punches.

Powell opened up more in the third round, finding continued success with his jab before showboating as he danced in front of Ladero.

After victory, Powell faced off with finals opponent Jakob Nedoh after the Slovenian beat Anthony Salamone in the other semi-final.

Elsewhere, Ireland's John Mitchell reached the lightweight final after a unanimous decision win over France's Geisym Derouiche.

Mitchell earned multiple takedowns and dominated much of the fight on the ground over the three rounds.

In the other semi-final, Poland's Jakub Kaszuba beat Mitchell's compatriot Dylan Tuke and put an end to the possibility of an all-Irish final.

Dublin will also have a home fighter in the bantamweight final after Frans Mlambo beat Mokhtar Benkaci via split decision.

Mlambo out-struck Benkaci, landing 80 strikes to the Frenchman's 54, and will face Germany's Khurshed Kakhorov after he outpointed Sweden's Ali Taleb in the other semi-final.