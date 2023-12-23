PFL champ Impa Kasanganay eyes two-promotion title status against Vadim Nemkov or Johnny Eblen

LAS VEGAS – Impa Kasanganay is looking to add more gold to his collection after capturing the 2023 PFL light heavyweight championship.

Kasanganay (15-3) defeated Josh Silveira by unanimous decision at 2023 PFL Championships earlier this month, giving him the $1 million season prize and setting him up for a marquee fight next.

Prior to the event, it was announced PFL had purchased rival promotion Bellator, with plans to set up a champion-vs-champion event in the first quarter of 2024. PFL does not have a middleweight class, however, and given Kasanganay has fluctuated between 205 pounds and 185 pounds during his career, it positions him to take on two potential Bellator titleholders.

Kasanganay, 29, is uncertain of exactly who it could be between light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov (16-2) and middleweight kingpin Johnny Eblen (14-0), but he welcomes either option.

“Nemkov or Eblen: It could be both – I’ll fight both of them in one night,” Kasanganay told MMA Junkie on the red carpet of the 15th Annual World MMA Awards. “Whatever’s best. It would be great to be a double champ in two organizations.

“Nemkov, he’s a light heavyweight champion and I’ve been hearing some things about what he wants to do. He might go up (to heavyweight), or what he’s going to do. So I’m just going to see what that matchups going to be.”

For now, Kasanganay is still riding high on the biggest accomplishment of his MMA career. He said he’s not allowing the career-altering prize that comes with winning a PFL season, however, and is committed to keeping grounded after receiving new financial fortune.

“I want to be smart, save my money, live wealthy and live life and do what I want to do,” Kasanganay said. “Put the money in the right place and take care of my family. … Nothing crazy. I just want to be smart with my money.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie