PFL announces former Bellator champion Douglas Lima re-signed to new contract

With PFL recently releasing one former Bellator champion, the promotion has decided to lock up another.

On Tuesday, the PFL announced that Douglas Lima has signed an “exclusive, multiyear, new agreement.” No terms of the deal were released.

“We are excited to announce he will fight this fall 2024,” the PFL added in its statement.

PFL/Bellator Official Fighter Roster Update pic.twitter.com/7zFJnJen9w — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 28, 2024

As recently as May 17, Lima, a former Bellator welterweight champion, went public with his displeasure in dealing with PFL since the promotion took over Bellator.

“I’m on the sidelines for a year now,” Lima wrote on X at that time. “What (I) heard was my purse was too “high” and PFL didn’t want to pay and honor my last fight on my contract.”

Last guy I beat is fighting for the belt now. Solid win Costello great job. I’m on the sidelines for a year now, what heard was my purse was too “high” and PFL didn’t want to pay and honor my last fight on my contract.👎👎 so yeaaa @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) May 17, 2024

The PFL re-signing Lima (33-11) comes on the heels of the promotion parting ways with former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi after he publicly criticized the PFL for keeping him on the shelf in multiple interviews, including with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn.

Lima, 36, hasn’t competed since winning a unanimous decision against Costello Van Steenis in May 2023 at Bellator 296. Prior to that, Lima had been on a four-fight skid, which started with a title-fight loss to Mousasi in October 2020.

