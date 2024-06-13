PFL 4 Livestream: How to Watch Tonight’s Mixed Martial Arts Event Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the best MMA fighters in the world are in Connecticut for PFL 4. For the fourth event of the 2024 regular season, the main card pits Russian fighter Valentin Moldavsky (13-3-0) vs. Brit Linton Vassell (23-9-0) in a heavyweight bout.

In the co-main event, you’ll find English fighter Dakota Ditcheva (11-0-0) vs. Australian Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1) in a women’s flyweight matchup. Want to watch PFL 4 online? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is PFL 4? Date, Time

PFL 4: Moldavsky vs. Vassell takes place tonight, Thursday, June 13 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets to PFL 4 are still available, as of this writing, on VividSeats.com. Use our exclusive promo code VAR2024 to save $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. You can also find PFL Connecticut tickets on Stubhub.com.

PFL 4 Livestream: How to Watch PFL Online

Get an ESPN+ subscription here for $10.99/month, which will get you instant access to the livestream for PFL 4 online. Unlike pay-per-view events, PFL is available to stream online free for ESPN+ subscribers.

An ESPN+ subscription lets you stream all PFL events for free, from your smart TV, laptop, tablet or smartphone. You can get ESPN+ for $10.99/month and you’ll also have access to PFL 5 later in June.

Here’s an even better value: You can grab the Disney Trio Bundle deal here, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu starting at $14.99/month. The deal saves you almost 40% off versus signing up for each streamer individually.

PFL 4: How to Watch PFL Without Cable

Although the prelims and main card are livestreaming on ESPN+, the main card airs on cable network ESPN on TV. This means it’s available on DirecTV Stream and Fubo — both of which offer free trials. Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV also carry ESPN.

Outside of the U.S.? You can also watch PFL 4 with a VPN, if you’re not in the U.S. You can sign-up for ExpressVPN here starting at just $6.67/Month for 12 months and set your location to the U.S. You’ll then be able to watch PFL 4 on ESPN+ from anywhere in the world.

Check out the full fight card below, and stream PFL 4 on ESPN+ here.

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Heavyweight: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell — Main Event

Women’s Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett — Co-Main Event

Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Tyrell Fortune

Women’s Flyweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Prelims, 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Heavyweight: Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos

Women’s Flyweight: Taila Santos vs. Jena Bishop

Heavyweight: Oleg Popov vs. Davion Franklin

Women’s Flyweight: Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young

Heavyweight: Timothy Johnson vs. Danilo Marques

Women’s Flyweight: Juliana Velasquez vs. Lisa Mauldin

Women’s Flyweight: Saray Orozco vs. Sumiko Inaba

Women’s Flyweight: Melissa Balic vs. Kristina Katsikis

Stream the livestream feed of PFL 4 online via ESPN+.

