PFF's wide receiver corps rankings put Eagles, Dolphins in Top 5

New NFL WR rankings should have Eagles fans pumped originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie Roseman went out and seriously upgraded the Eagles' wide receiver room on Draft night when he added A.J. Brown in a trade with the Titans. The move, along with the rest of Roseman's excellent offseason, took the Birds' window and moved it from "the future" to "right now".

At least, that's how fans see it. But is it a little bit of recency bias and overexuberance? Are the Eagles' weapons really as good as fans think they are?

The experts are chiming in, and it seems like they agree.

Pro Football Focus, everyone's favorite group of polarizing film-crunchers and obscure-numbers-users, put the Eagles a sky-high fourth (!) in the entire NFL in their new wide receiver corps rankings.

Fourth! In the whole dang league!

Here's what they had to say about the Birds' WR room:

"A.J. Brown, a legitimate No. 1 option who can win over the middle of the field, changes everything for Philadelphia’s receiving corps. The only wide receivers to average more receiving yards per route run than Brown — who the Eagles traded for on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft — since he entered the league in 2019 (2.61) are Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

"Brown, DeVonta Smith and one of the more underrated tight ends in the league (Dallas Goedert) is a nice core with players like Quez Watkins and the thus-far disappointing Jalen Reagor adding some speed behind them on the depth chart."

The only teams ahead of the Eagles in PFF's rankings were the Bengals, Buccaneers, and Dolphins. It's hard to argue the Eagles' WRs are better than any of those groups.

PFF put six teams in the top tier, the "Elite" tear: those three, the Eagles, the Raiders, and the 49ers. I imagine some people will say the Raiders belong ahead of the Eagles, and I would have a hard time disagreeing. I think you have a better argument for the Eagles ahead of the Niners.

Regardless, it's clear the Eagles are viewed as having a straight-up elite WR group in Brown, Smith, Watkins, and Goedert (who isn't a WR, but also basically is a WR). That's a far cry from what it felt like at the end of the season, when fans all over were calling for a serious upgrade at the position.

Thank you, Howie. Now it's up for these guys to get open - and for Jalen Hurts to get them the ball.