PFF's top rookie performers from Week 2
See the highest graded players according to Pro Football Focus from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
When ESPN announced the Peyton and Eli Manning alternative to the primary Monday night broadcast, ESPN said that it would happen 10 times per season. It’s starting 2021 with three games in three weeks. An email from ESPN regarding the Week Two ratings notes that Peyton and Eli will be back for Monday night’s Eagles-Cowboys [more]
Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the Browns, and is likely going to be out "for a while."
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.
The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.
Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has just ended a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he won’t return to Green Bay. Instead, the Packers are waiving Sternberger, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. A 2019 third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Sternberger played 19 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps [more]
In twelve days, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will square off as adversaries for the first time. They’ve officially commenced the process of tiptoeing around each other, verbally. On the latest Let’s Go! podcast, Brady responded to Belichick’s Monday comments on Brady possibly playing until he’s 50. “I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so [more]
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]
The San Francisco 49ers started their season with two games on the East coast, and turned the road trip into a secret advantage for their team.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
The Raiders aren’t sure whether they’ll have their starting quarterback and starting running back on Sunday against the Dolphins. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said today that quarterback Derek Carr had an MRI on his ankle and that Carr is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Carr went down during Sunday’s game against the Steelers [more]
The 49ers are 2-0 after defeating the Eagles on Sunday, a game in which head coach Kyle Shanahan elected not to play No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Shanahan said Monday that San Francisco isn’t going to play Lance just to play him. But Lance’s lack of snaps in Week Two may also have to [more]
Week 3 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our overall rankings.
One quarterback who won Super Bowls with the Broncos wants to own a piece of the team. The team, meanwhile, wants the other quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos to want to own a piece of the team. John Elway reportedly wants in on Broncos ownership. The Broncos reportedly want Peyton Manning [more]